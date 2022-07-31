Where to buy the Market x My Chemical Romance collaboration? Price, release date, and more explored

The iconic streetwear brand Market has teamed up with one of the most beloved emo/pop-punk bands, My Chemical Romance, for a brand new collaborative apparel line. Honoring the band's nostalgic memories of the emo/pop punk scenes from the early 2000s, the capsule collection pays tribute to My Chemical Reaction's iconic look.

The collaborative collection includes a 4-piece apparel line offering tees, cardigans, hoodies, and hats. The collection was released on Market's official e-commerce site on July 29, 2022. The collection can be availed at a retail price ranging from $50 to $170.

More about the newly released 4-piece Market x My Chemical Romance apparel collection

Newly released 4-piece Market x My Chemical Romance apparel collection (Image via @market / Instagram)

The capsule honors My Chemical Romance's iconic look from the early 2000s includes side-swept hair, a red tie, and a black shirt. The collection includes four silhouettes and limited-edition items that range from cardigans to hats and is made with Market and Market's longtime partner, SMILEY.

The collaborative collection commemorates MCR's ongoing headlining tour and their highly-anticipated upcoming When We Were Young festival. The When We Were Young Festival is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on October 22, 2022, October 23, 2022, and October 29, 2022.

While speaking about the collaboration with MCR, the director of merchandising at Market, Malachi Shockley, said,

“From the lyrics to their (MCR) outfits, they showed me that I could be different and still build a community of likeminded people around me. We wanted to share that same energy and spirit through this collection reminding people that they can change their perspectives and honor their full creative selves.”

The band's lineage pays homage to My Chemical Romance songs such as The Black Parade and Vampires Will Never Hurt You. Market's official site explains the motive behind the collection,

"Capsule explores the rebellious attitude and emo aesthetic that MCR is known for worldwide."

Leading the collaborative capsule, the first item from the collection is the Black Parade Cardigan. The cardigan can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Market for a retail price of $170.

The second item from the collection is the SMILEY MCR Tee, which features an emo smiley resembling the lead singer, Gerard Way. The graphic tee in the collection highlights Market's longtime partner, SMILEY. The SMILEY MCR Tee can be availed at a retail price of $51.

The third offering from the collection is I Grew Up Listening to My Chemical Romance Hoodie. The titular lettering can be seen accentuated over the hoodie in white-hued block letters. The collaborative hoodie can be availed at a retail price of $115.

The fourth item from the collection is the I Grew Up Listening to My Chemical Romance Hat. The white-hued block letters can be seen embroidered at the front of the cap, which is constructed in corduroy material. The hat can be availed at a retail price of $51.

The campaign image reads, "My Chem Market Part One," which alludes to the collaborative collection seeing more pieces added to the collection. The collaboration can be availed from Market's official e-commerce site, starting July 29, 2022 in a retail price range of $50 to $170 in sizes ranging from S to XXL.

