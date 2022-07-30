Where to buy Martha Stewart x Anti Social Social Club merch? Price, release date, and more explored

Longtime influencer Martha Stewart has announced a collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club (ASSC). The label, which was acquired by Marquee Brands in May 2022, has been growing quite fast, and a collaboration with Stewart is sure to expand their customer base even further.

The collaborative collection will consist of hoodies and tees with graphics featuring the American star. It will be released on the official e-commerce site of Anti Social Social Club on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 11 AM EST / 8 AM PST.

More about the upcoming Martha Stewart x Anti Social Social Club apparel collection

Upcoming Martha Stewart x Anti Social Social Club apparel collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

This collaborative capsule is set to arrive after ASSC's 'False Promises' collection. The label was initially launched in 2015 and has quickly become popular among streetwear enthusiasts. They have been successful in making a splash with their list of high-end collaborative partners, which includes Dover Street Market.

The label has been spotted on BTS and Ye previously. Martha is now set to join the party. In a press release, the brand commented on the collaboration saying:

“The collection will be sure to sell out as Martha being the face of the collection continues to cultivate the hype around celebrity box logo tees and sweatshirts.”

They referred to Stewart as:

“An immediately recognizable pop culture symbol.”

The duo have created a six-piece apparel collection, which includes four tees and two hoodies in classic black and white colorways. Two of Martha Stewart's whimsical foodie moments, which were posted on her official social media accounts, have been honored in the merch.

The tees and the hoodies feature two different graphics of Stewart eating seafood. The first image features Stewart eating lobster, and it was posted on Instagram on May 30, 2022. Wearing a navy velour top, she is smiling as she poses with her dinner. The second picture was posted by photographer Douglad Friedman on June 9, 2022. The 80-year-old was seen wearing a pair of dangling pearl earrings and eating oyster.

The 80-year-old influencer took to Instagram on July 25, 2022, to announce the collaboration. She posted another video on July 29, where she was seen 'baking' the collection. Basically, she pulled out the fresh collab out of the oven, which fans loved.

Each tee in the collection comes in both black and white. Depending on which image of Stewart you would like to honor, you can choose your ideal fit. However, it is important to note that the hoodies are only available in black.

The hoodies feature "Anti Social Social Club" lettering in a shimmery font on the back. The "O" letter bears the iconic Martha Stewart logo. They are priced at $84.69, whereas the tees can be bought for $52.69.

You can purchase the collection on the official e-commerce site of the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club, starting July 30, 2022, at 11 AM EDT.

