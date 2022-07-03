Where to buy the Mastermind Japan x Crocs footwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

For their latest collaboration venture, Crocs has become involved with high-end fashion label Mastermind Japan. The brand previously released clogs with German luxury fashion house MCM, and they are now ready to launch two limited-edition classic clog colorways in partnership with Mastermind Japan.

The two-piece collection will be released on the official e-commerce sites of Crocs Japan, Mastermind Japan, and a few select stores like GR8 on July 7, 2022. The international release date has not been revealed yet.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming limited-edition Mastermind Japan x Crocs collection

Upcoming two-piece, limited-edition clogs collection (Image via mastermind.jp)

The two-piece collaborative collection offers Crocs' classic clog silhouette with a glossy black upper base. For the collection, Mastermind founder Masaaki Homma had dressed the clog with the Japan label's iconic skull motif as a Jibbitz charm.

The logo of the luxury brand can be found over the movable heel strap, and features "Mastermind" lettering in block letters. Here is how Crocs introduces the precious collection:

"Collaboration between CROCS and Mastermind JAPAN, a brand from Tokyo that boasts worldwide popularity, has been realized....Mastermind JAPAN, which continues to capture the hearts of culture curators, and CROCS's DNA, which continues to provide comfortable shoes, are fused to create a special pair that incorporates luxury elements into casual wear."

The official website of the Japanese luxury label also introduces the limited-edition collection while providing details about the footwear:

"In this collaboration, we adopted it based on the standard model "Clog" of Crocs ™. The glossy black upper is decorated with JIBITZ ™, the skull that is the icon of mastermind JAPAN. The movable heel strap has the mastermind JAPAN logo on it to express the fusion of classic and future."

The collection's clogs will maintain the ethos of easy insertion of the foot to keep customers comfortable. The "Cross Light" construction feels lightweight but provides high cushioning. There will be two colorways available in this collection, an all-black and a black / white. Each pair will retail for 9900 Japanese Yen (approx $74).

Creative agenecy Kids From Nowhere has created the visuals and video backdrop for the campaign, which is inspired by a futuristic Neo-Tokyo. The campaign presents a sci-fi take on what nights will look like in Tokyo in the future.

The all-black colorway offers a rather stealthy look, and it features the label's signature skull and crossbones motif at the joints of the ankle straps. These motifs are further showcased as Jibbitz charms, which are customizable.

The second iteration is not as dark and has a more classic look. It keeps the black upper of the first iteration but introduces a pure white hue over the midsoles and the ankle straps of the clogs. The overall color-blocking effect with contrasting colors comes across as minimalistic but sophisticated. Similar Jibbitz accompany this colorway, but they have a white base in this case.

In summation

The limited-edition pairs will be released on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in a size range of 22 cm to 30 cm for a retail price of 9900 Japanese Yen each. Both colorways will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce sites of the collaborators and other authorized dealers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far