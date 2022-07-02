Where to buy New Balance Clogs: Price and more details explored 

New Balance is branching out into the trending foam clogs market with its latest release, the New Balance Clogs.

The New Balance Clogs have been created in two different colorways and are now available online. They have only been released in Korea so far, but a wider global launch is expected soon.

The casual slip-ons were released on July 1, 2022, and are available on Nbkorea.com and at select retailers in South Korea. Their retail price is $68 or ₩89,000 per pair.

New Balance Clogs sending shock waves throughout the footwear market

Take a closer look at the NB Clogs (Image via nbkorea.com)

Slip-ons have grown in popularity over the years. Various brands are coming up with innovative foam clogs designs, and New Balance is the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

The contemporary design of the New Balance Clogs is guided by the Shifted concept. NB Korea’s official website describes the design as follows:

“The design is inspired by the Shifted concept (327,237, XC-72), a modern reinterpretation of New Balance's unique archive. It is a two-mile wear design suitable for casual wear, and features a minimal design with minimal upper ventilation holes.”

The New Balance Clogs debuted just in time for the warm summer months. Fashioned with EVA foam, these slip-ons are available in two monochrome colorways: “Ivory” and “Black.”

The clogs' footbed is embossed with the New Balance insignia. The brand lettering is added to the lateral heel section. The slip-ons are also embellished with a tonal "N" logo in the mid-foot region.

The clogs offer excellent grip and stability, which is explained by the website as follows:

“Lug-type rubber outsoles applied to the forefoot and hind foot soles provide excellent traction on a variety of terrain. Adhesive butyl rubber outsole provides abrasion resistance and stability”

The New Balance Clogs have numerous appendages and deep gouges that end up giving them a rugged appearance. Improved breathability is made possible with ventilation holes located all across the upper.

New Balance describes the breathability as follows:

“It has excellent water resistance in the form of an integrated EVA clog, and ventilation holes are applied throughout for excellent ventilation.”

What else is happening with New Balance?

In addition to the clogs, New Balance joined forces with Chicago-based artist Bryant Giles for an exclusive take on their iconic 2002R silhouettes.

Adding to everyone’s surprise, the artist molded the shoe into a mule. The images surfaced recently, but fans will have to wait for more updates.

New Balance is also getting ready for the release of its collaborative effort with Stone Island. The American sportswear company teamed up with Italian luxury fashion label to present two colorways of the FuelCell RC Elite v2. These shoes will have two bold color options and have been produced with Carbon Fiber Plate technology.

The limited-edition Stone Island x New Balance shoes are set to drop on July 8, 2022, on the online stores of both labels.

