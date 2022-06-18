Where to buy Matthew M Williams x Nike Zoom MMW 5 slide colorways? Everything we know so far

Givenchy's creative director and 1017 Alyx 9SM founder, Matthew M Williams, is continuing his partnership with the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike. The collaborative duo previously worked for a pair of Nike Zoom MMW4 in late 2021. His label, 1017 Alyx 9SM, created a series of Air Force 1 silhouettes.

Matthew M Williams took to his official Instagram handle to share posts for the upcoming pair, showcasing the Slide Clog slides, dubbed Nike Zoom MMW5 Slide in Black, on June 15, 2022. Later, on June 17, 2022, Matthew shared another pair of the Nike Zoom MMW5 slides in grey. Both the colorways arrive in a similar monochrome pattern and can be availed later at Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming colorways of the Matthew M Williams x Nike Zoom MMW5 slides: Monochrome shows the way

Upcoming colorways of the Matthew M Williams x Nike Zoom MMW5 slides (Image via @matthewmwilliams/ Instagram)

The swoosh label has established a roster of collaborations that have continued to modify the footwear world. One of the collaborators is Givenchy's creative director and 1017 Alyx 9SM founder, Matthew M Williams.

Williams is tapping into the slip-on trend with the latest collaborative footwear silhouette Nike Zoom MMW5 slides, which are closely related to previously seen Yeezy foam runners and Crocs Pollex clogs. The Nike slides designed by Williams takes on a futuristic shape in monochrome styles, arriving in black and grey.

The ALYX head has created the pair taking inspiration from his previous collaborative work with the swoosh label, for e.g., the toe box of the pair offers a squared shape, which seems similar to the Nike Zoom MMW4 construct.

The silhouettes arrive in a sleek pattern, with the midsole arriving in a chiseled design, while the rest of the silhouette is taken over with a larger perforated pattern across the footbed, sock liners, and forefoot.

The little framework at the heel and mudguards poses a bigger perforated pattern, making them breathable and comfortable to slip in and out of. The pair has a ventilated look reminiscent of the Yeezy foam runners. The ventilated look continues throughout the pair, unlike the foam runners' uppers look.

The branding is kept at a minimum, with the "MMW" lettering alongside the iconic swoosh logo accentuating over the uppers and underneath outsoles. The "Matthew M Williams" lettering appears on the sockliners, whereas the iconic swoosh logo can also be seen solely in the rear on the heel.

The black slides arrive in an all-black pattern, whereas the grey slides are given extra touches. The grey pair features chrome grey-colored details atop the contrasting two-toned beige and white-colored sole unit.

The grey pair is also distinct in its look due to the addition of silver plating-esque details, which balances out the brutalist architectural look. The silver plating additionally acts as a heel counter support for the perforated silhouette.

Despite early looks from the creator and designer, the release date and pricing information duo haven't been released yet.

Since Williams mentioned his Alyx SS23 runway show, which is supposed to take place on June 17, 2022, in the caption of the black slide reveal, many sneakerheads think the pair will also be released this season itself.

