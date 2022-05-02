Where to buy the Met's designer capsule? Price and more explored ahead of Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala 2022 event, which is affectionately referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," is set to be held tomorrow, Monday, May 2, 2022. The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala will welcome A-list celebrities, young creatives, industry paragons, and many exceptional guests. However, to commemorate the event, fans, fashion enthusiasts, and nobles can purchase the Met's designer capsule on its official e-commerce site, store.metmuseum.org.

More about the Met's designer capsule ahead of Met Gala 2022

Met's designer capsule (Image via Met Museum)

The Costume Institute is hosting its first two-part exhibition, which is on the theme of American fashion. The first part, held on September 18, 2021, was on the theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

The upcoming Met Gala on May 2, 2022, is part two and predicated on the theme, "In America: Anthology of Fashion." The event opens on May 5, 2022 in the period rooms of the American Wing.

However, a collection on a similar theme has been released by the Museum on their official e-commerce site. It has also featured prominently on their official Instagram handle, @metmuseum, ever since last September's event.

Fans have another opportunity to shop for the one-of-a-kind capsule releases at the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the official e-commerce site. Upon purchase, they will receive pieces designed in celebration of the institute's "In America" exhibition.

The exclusive designs from the release have been devised by Pyer Moss, Prabal Gurung, Bode, and Christopher John Rogers, among other designers' teams from the institute.

The lineup of the capsule includes 31-pieces which is well-rounded with the addition of water bottles, tees, totes, straw handbags, hair barrettes, tops, sweatshirts, books, hoodies, trucker hats, and mugs.

The new collection recently launched on the site is listed below:

In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition catalogue can be purchased under the collection for $50. Christopher John Rogers High Fashion Drama Met Crystal Graphic Tee can be purchased for $195 in sizes XS to XL. Christopher John Rogers High Fashion Drama Met Graphic Tee can be purchased for $175 in pink and green color. Pyer Moss Crewneck sweatshirt can be purchased for $325 in black and red colors in sizes XS to XXL. Bode Assyrian Guardians at The Met Painted Leather Pouch can be purchased for $212. Bode Leaf Motif Barrette can be purchased for $128 in red and white color. Bode Jumping Rope Painted Leather Pouch can be purchased for $212. Bode Statue of Liberty Painted Leather Pouch can be purchased for $212. Gypsy Sport in America Crossword Tote can be purchased for $60. Gypsy Sport in America Crossword Tee can be purchased for $65. Gypsy Sport Flag Motif Trucker Hat can be purchased for $60. Brother Vellies Basket-Woven Handbag can be purchased for $350. Brother Vellies American As Me Sweatshirt can be purchased for $135. Brother Vellies American As Me Tee can be purchased for $55. Prabal Gurung Who Gets To Be American Long-Sleeve Tee can be purchased for $134. Prabal Gurung Who Gets To Be American Tee can be purchased for $80.

The collection of pieces are all unique and nods to the elements found at the Costume Institute's exhibitions of Part 1 and 2 Met gala events, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion," respectively. Each of these pieces is exclusive to New York-based designers or companies.

