Where to buy MSCHF Boosted Packs? Internet in splits as Garbage Pail Influencers cards brutally troll David Dobrik, James Charles and more 

Just when one thought the Internet was doing a decent job of canceling problematic influencers, Mschf’s “Garbage Pail” Boosted Packs caught fan attention. The pack of cards consists of prominent controversial influencers including Trisha Paytas, Jake Paul, James Charles and David Dobrik.

The "Garbage Pail" pack came to light after it was uploaded on the the H3H3 podcast’s official reddit page. Reddit user u/Exotic-Rain-1876 uploaded a picture of the Boosted Pack with the caption:

“found a few favorites from the H3 universe.”

The post went up only 11 hours ago at the time of writing the article, but the Garbage Pail Boosted Pack, which was released today, has already been sold out. The website reads that one can upload their phone number to the official website to get on the priority list for the third edition of the cards.

Where to buy the “Garbage Pail” Boosted Packs?

Mschf’s "Garbage Pail" Boosted Pack is available here. According to Reddit, the pack costs $20 and the price often increases as more editions are released.

The "Garbage Pail" Boosted Pack includes former H3 Podcast Frenemies member Trisha Paytas’ card. One can see them (Paytas identifies as non-binary) crying in a garbage can, with “F**ck H3H3” written on the can. All the cards consist of exaggerated caricatures of the celebrities. Paytas’ card is fitting as they have been in an endless feud with H3 Podcast producers Ethan and Hila Klein. Paytas’ and Klein’s YouTube channels have several videos of the two parties bashing each other.

Scott's tots @aldjkajsb I dislike Trisha. I didn't enjoy frenemies. I don't even like Ethan. It wasn't entertaining for me.



What I *hate* tho is the absolute lack of regard for less than trendy MI and SA trauma reactions. I dislike Trisha. I didn't enjoy frenemies. I don't even like Ethan. It wasn't entertaining for me.



What I *hate* tho is the absolute lack of regard for less than trendy MI and SA trauma reactions.

Jake Paul aka “Jerk Paul” also holds his own "Garbage Pail" card. The controversial YouTuber-boxer can be seen with his boxing gloves and belt which reads “S*x Pred.” The amateur boxer has been accused of s*xual assault which makes him wear the mentioned belt.

♛ Bella ♛ @rauhling_bizzle I’d think Jake Paul committing a crime as serious as SA would like....oh gee, I don’t know......BE SOMETHING THE INTERNET WOULD WANT TO KNOW ABOUT, WE NEED TO SPREAD THIS STORY. I’d think Jake Paul committing a crime as serious as SA would like....oh gee, I don’t know......BE SOMETHING THE INTERNET WOULD WANT TO KNOW ABOUT, WE NEED TO SPREAD THIS STORY. https://t.co/sxITo9eJt5

YouTube’s currently despised content creator David Dobrik also sports his own card in the pack. "David Dumbrik’s" cartoon character can be seen operating an excavator with disfigured body parts at the ends of the machine.

The card is in reference to Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek sustaining a serious injury from heavy machine operated by Dobrik. It also mocks the Vlog Squad leader for often posting dangerous content performed by Vlog Squad members at Dobrik’s request, which stands as one of the many reasons leading to his cancelation online.

zack BLM @zackzeckk david dobrik at the hospital when jeff wittek woke up david dobrik at the hospital when jeff wittek woke up https://t.co/OpLaBgGf6N

jamieeee @jamiejerwa David Dobrik was swinging Jeff Wittek around while driving the excavator with ONE hand. He has his camera in the other hand filming him. What the hell David Dobrik was swinging Jeff Wittek around while driving the excavator with ONE hand. He has his camera in the other hand filming him. What the hell https://t.co/1QeDDoaA38

Makeup mogul James Charles aka “Jack A** James” also appears in the "Garbage Pail" Boosted Pack. The scandalous card showed a picture of animated Charles’ derriere being scrubbed by two other cartoons holding what looked like a radio- transmitter. This would be in reference to the YouTuber receiving endless accusations, including grooming minors and the infamous “Bye Sister” scandal.

Alex ✨ @alexhaywood_ James Charles confessing to grooming minors while passing it off as “desperation”, while also gaslighting the boys that he groomed? In 2021 the trash takes itself out ✨ #jamescharles James Charles confessing to grooming minors while passing it off as “desperation”, while also gaslighting the boys that he groomed? In 2021 the trash takes itself out ✨ #jamescharles https://t.co/bAdddDHpmA

The "Garbage Pail" Boosted Pack was released today and is already sold out. One can register for upcoming editions on their website.

