Where to buy N.Hoolywood x Invincible x New Balance 1906R Swan Grey? Price, release date and more explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear juggernaut New Balance is getting into a three-way collaboration with Invincible and N.Hoolywood to offer a fresh takeover of a pair of classic 1906R silhouettes. The terrific triad will continue their collaborative streak that kick-started in 2020 with a unique takeover of 1906R, which is constructed out of multiple materials.

The collaborative 1906R pair is clad in various shades of grey and is officially named Swan Grey. After a sneak pic of the Gore-Tex lined 2002R silhouette, the upcoming pair is a Fall 2022 offering that will be dropped globally on the official e-commerce site of Invincible through a raffle on October 5 at 12 am EST. Registration will open on October 5, 2022, while the winners will be announced on October 8, 2022.

Upcoming N.Hoolywood x Invincible x New Balance 1906R Swan Grey sneakers

The Japanese label N.Hoolywood collaborated with the Taiwanese label Invincible to formulate a 2002R makeover in 2020. This collaboration generated a lot of hype among sneakerheads, leading to a second collaboration in 2022 with 1906R sneakers.

The triad collaborated for the Fall 2022 season, and the silhouette is a celebration of the 15th-anniversary celebration of the Invincible label. The official Invincible site describes the shoes:

"INVINCIBLE® has worked with N.HOOLYWOOD and NEW BALANCE on a M1906RNI silhouette this fall as part of the 15th anniversary celebration. Paying homage to NEW BALANCE's legacy grey, the special project is dubbed Grey Swan.”

The site further talks about the collaboration:

"Creative ideas to signify the rare occurrence of the trifecta collaboration that leads an impactful milestone of the year."

Invincible x N. Hoolywood x New Balance 1906R "Grey Swan" releases 10/8

According to the label, the collaborative New Balance 1906R Grey Swan colorway pays homage to the Boston-based sportswear brand's iconic neutral grey color palette, which is seen accentuated over the multi-material upper. The Grey Swan shoe's upper is constructed from different materials, including textured suede, porous mesh, leather, and more.

The trainers divert from the minimalistic grey tones and add a pop of orange over the sneakers. This is further accentuated over the heel loop and a bit of outsole to signify the label's anniversary item.

The shoes come with multiple shoelace options in orange, grey, and more colorways. The toeboxes of the shoes come embroidered with a tiny branding detail reading "New Balance" on the lateral side. The collaborative branding details of the shoe is kept to a minimum, appearing only over the aglets and the sockliners.

The two tones of gray hues are affixed over the lateral and medial sides of the iconic New Balance N lock system. The shoe's tongue comes with a daisy chain mechanism. Finishing off the design, the midsoles feature N-ergy and ABZORB cushioning. The midsole further provides more comfort with the addition of the Stability Web.

The collaborative sneakers in Grey Swan makeover are slated to be retailed on the official e-commerce site of Invincible via a raffle registration this coming Wednesday at midnight. The winners of the raffle will be notified on October 8. The shoes will be retailed at a price of $5,680 NTD (approx $185 USD).

