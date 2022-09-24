Where to buy Neil Patrick Harris x Ron Dorff collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The American actor Neil Patrick Harris has collaborated with French-Swedish sportswear brand Ron Dorff for a men's and kids' apparel collection. The dynamic duo will be launching a family-themed collection, which will launch globally on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The How I Met Your Mother actor has always been a fashion enthusiast and has especially taken an interest in men's fashion. For the upcoming collection, Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating having a lovely family and being a dad to twins, a daughter and a son.

More about the newly launched 20-piece Neil Patrick Harris x Ron Dorff dad capsule

Newly launched 20-piece Neil Patrick Harris x Ron Dorff dad capsule (Image via Ron Dorff)

The producer, actor, and fashion enthusiast Neil Patrick Harris has always taken his family very seriously. He and his husband, David Burtka, share 11 year old twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, together. For the newly launched capsule, the four of them are featured in the new campaign. The official site introduces the collection:

"Discover this season the exclusive DAD | PAPA Capsule Collection and campaign developed with American actor, singer, writer, producer, Oscar-Academy and Emmy-Awards host Neil Patrick Harris."

Harris has been a fan of the label for many years and decided to collaborate with the brand to launch a "Dad" and "Papa" graphic capsule over a variety of staple wardrobe pieces. In an official press release, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that in their family he goes by "Papa," while his husband David goes by "Dad."

“I had seen the Ron Dorff Dad T-shirts and I thought they were great for David, because he goes by dad. I go by papa, so when I started talking with Claus [Dorff’s founder] about what we could do together, I thought about Dad and Papa as two variations so fathers have both options depending on how they’re known.”

Lindorff was equally excited about the idea as he thought Papa was very French. In an official press release, the founder and Creative Director of Ron Dorff, Claus Lindorff, commented:

“It has been a true pleasure working on this collection together with Neil. Furthermore, to have his fabulous family involved to create something near to their heart and to see it come to life is a very special moment for us all at Ron Dorff.”

The final result was a capsule collection of 20 pieces. A few pieces in the collection include:

Cashmere Sweatshirt Papa in Grey Melange, which can be availed at a retail price of $485. Nordic Wool Sweater Dad in Grey Melange, which can be availed at a retail price of $395. Organic Cotton Sweatshirt Dad in Off-White, which can be availed at a retail price of $175. Organic Cotton T-shirt in Grey Melange, which can be availed at a retail price of $90. Organic Cotton T-Shirt Sis in White, which can be availed at a retail price of $90. Coach Cap Dad in Navy, which can be availed at a retail price of $65. Cashmere Pants in Grey Melange, which can be availed at a retail price of $445. City Pants in Black, which can be availed at a retail price of $335. FJALLSOCKS Dad, which can be availed at a retail price of $45. Urban Tennis Shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $225.

The collection includes multiple pieces, but the focus goes on the launch of Ron Dorff's first children's pieces with "Sis" and "Bro" emblazoned on the front of organic cotton tees.

The pieces include tees, baseball caps, socks, cashmere sweaters, and more, all clad in timeless shades of gray, navy blue, and white.This collection's clean-lined graphics, essential silhouettes, and philanthropic virtuosity make it perfect for all minimalistic dads.

In addition to serving as a staple in the wardrobe, the collection also supports 15% percent of all the proceeds that will be going to World Central Kitchen, which is an NGO dedicated to providing meals to those affected by natural disasters.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Ron Dorff and select stores in Paris, London, Berlin, and New York.

