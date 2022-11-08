Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mocha"? Price and more explored

Nike is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette and has released multiple colorways and makeovers of its high-cut, low-top, and mid-top models. The label has also collaborated with high-end labels such as Off-White and Louis Vuitton, amongst others.

The swoosh label has no plans to stop and has recently revealed another makeover of the Air Force 1 Low iteration, dubbed the Mocha. The label is experimenting with different shades and color-blocking patterns.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Mocha" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the sneaker will be released via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers before 2022 ends for a price of $120.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mocha" sneakers will reflect the drink's toasty layers

Upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Mocha" sneakers reflecting the drink's toasty layers (Image via Nike)

Bruce Kilgore designed the Air Force 1 silhouette back in 1982, and ever since then, it is known for its fresh colorways and clean aesthetic. The official site introduces the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette by stating,

Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

After the inception of the design 40 years ago, the model has gone through numerous makeovers. The site further explains the significance of the silhouette,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Top and rear view of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The latest colorway, dubbed the Mocha, exhibits a warm neutral-toned aesthetic, exuding Fall/Winter 2022 vibes. The upper of the sneakers is made of leather, which is clad in a matte sail base. The matte sail hue adorns the perforated vamp, quarter panels, inner lining, and insoles.

The leather base continues alongside the mesh tongue, taking on a white/sail hue. The front half of the silhouette features jet-black overlays to reflect the expresso base, which is affixed with atop laces, toe boxes, and quarter overlays.

Details of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The other half of the shoe employs a chocolate brown hue over the heel counter overlays made of soft nubuck materials. Another hue is added into the mix with lightened wheat tones reflecting the tan coffee-infused foam over the tongues and heel canvas tabs. The swooshes also appear on both the medial and lateral profiles.

The look is tied up with the stark contrasts of black embroidered branding and outsoles matching the crisp white midsoles.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Mocha" sneakers hasn't been announced yet, however, according to Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers later this year for a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes