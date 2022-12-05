Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Paint Splatter Gray” shoes? Everything we know so far 

The Nike Air Force 1 turns 40 in 2022, and to commemorate this, the Swoosh label has added a number of new variations to the model's line-up. With the most recent "Paint Splatter Gray" shade, it's clear that the company has no intention of slowing down next year.

The upcoming “Paint Splatter Gray” rendition of the timeless Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting ready to enter the footwear market in the next few weeks. Although most details of these sneakers are kept under wraps for now, these shoes will be sold in-store as well as online, through the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated retailers.

Sneaker enthusiasts and other interested buyers will have to stick around for the pricing details of these AF1s.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Paint Splatter Gray” shoes are highlighted with Safety Orange accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Paint Splatter Gray shoes (image via Sportskeeda)

It is clear that the silhouette has a special place in the hearts of Nike fans and millions of people around the world because of the company's newest web3 initiative. SWOOSH is now running a tournament-style bracket to select AF1 colors and patterns to create its inaugural range (the Our Force 1 Collection).

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Paint Splatter Gray is the most recent colorway from this lineup. As is customary, the model is expected to receive a variety of colorways as the new year approaches.

The new shoe is entirely dressed up in a White/Grey-Safety Orange color scheme. This Air Force 1 stands out from other white-on-white pairs thanks to its predominantly white top, tiny texture variations, splatter details, and gray accents. The eponymous gray paint splatter begins around the leather mudguard and extends to the heel pad.

Conversely, the toe box as well as the eyestays are devoid of this pattern. The orange "Nike Air" tag stands out against the all-white background owing to the white tongue flaps and tonal white lace loops.

The quarter panel, Swoosh, and heel tab all have new materials: the former is made of canvas, while the latter two are now made of gray suede. A worn-out AF1 midsole and a gray rubber outer sole unit are located beneath the foot.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (image via Nike)

Beaverton’s sneaker giant highlights the origins and evolution of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette on its official website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Force 1 Low “Paint Splatter Gray” shoes that will hit the shelves in the coming weeks. If you absolutely want these unique low-top AF1s, then sign up on the Swoosh label’s official web page for quick updates on this product.

