Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "University Blue"? Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's namesake label under Nike Inc. has fairly capitalized on the popular debut signature shoe Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The label constantly introduces new colorways, GRs, and collaborative makeovers upon the signature shoe's high-cut, low-cut, and mid-cut models. Notably, the mid-cut silhouette has recently seen a huge increase in its makeover.

The Jordan label is once again gearing up for the next iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette in a "University Blue" makeover. The aesthetic brings a classic and traditional look to the structure.

The official release date for the shoes is yet to be announced. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers before the end of 2022.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "University Blue" sneakers, resembles Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High UNC

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "University Blue" sneakers resembles 2018-released Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High UNC (Image via Sportskeeda)

While 2022 has already seen a lot of Jordan brand launches, multiple iterations are yet to arrive. One of the most notable styles among the other silhouettes is the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which is consecutively scoring regular hits.

The sneaker's design has ascended to the top with sublime colorways such as 'Purple Mocha', 'Alternative bread', 'Cement Grey' and the space-themed Exploration Unit released over the past few weeks. The official Nike site describes the origin of the legendary Air Jordan 1 silhouette:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential.”

The silhouette provides a retro resemblance as it closely mirrors the past Off-White's Air Jordan 1 High take from 2018. Upon closer inspection, however, the silhouette sports differences throughout the upper and sole unit. The base of the sneaker is constructed out of leather material.

The leather base underlays are featured in a light blue hue, which is visible at the mid-foot, toe vamp, and collar area. The light blue hue contrasts with the titular university blue hue, dubbed the Carolina Blue, which features over-the-leather overlays.

The Carolina Blue overlay features over-the-toe boxes, laces, heel counters, and lacing area. Another hue is added into the mix with black coloring featured over the medial and lateral swooshes' trim.

The traditional wings-and-basketball logo is added over the ankle collar and sports a black hue. Numerous hints of black have been added over the iconic Jumpman branding. Both the insole and synthetic tongue tabs boast this design.

The look is rounded out by the addition of white midsoles and oft-imitated vibrant university blue outsoles. Notably, the white midsole holds an aged look due to its slightly dull appearance.

The shoe can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a price of $135 before the end of 2022. With that being said, the release information is tentative.

