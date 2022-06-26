Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 36 Low Guo Ailun PE sneakers? Price and more explored

Chinese basketball player Guo Ailun has partnered up with the Jordan label for his very own iteration of the Air Jordan 36 Low PE (player exclusive) sneakers. Guo Ailun is the first-ever Chinese player to be signed by Jumpman, and the latest makeover is a significant accomplishment for the Chinese community and Ailun himself.

The player-exclusive sneakers arrive dressed in White / Hyper Jade / Metallic Silver / Black colorway. The Nike Air Jordan 36 Low Guo Ailun colorway was released on Nike's Hong Kong site and SNKRS on June 24, 2022, whereas an international launch date is yet to be announced.

More about the newly released Nike Air Jordan 36 Low Guo Ailun colorway

Newly released Nike Air Jordan 36 Low Guo Ailun colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before Jordan's label moves on to the next silhouette of its hoops kick lineage with the release of AJ37, the label has noticeably given some time to its ancestor, Air Jordan 36. The AJ36 silhouette has seen many PE circuit releases in the past few weeks, recently releasing Jayson Tatum's Taco Jay and Luka Doncic's Luka; the new colorway is to honor the Chinese community and its star hooper, Guo Ailun.

The upcoming shoe is flashy in a subtle way with bright hits of hyper jade and material contrasts. For this iteration, the Jordan Brand decided to clad their beloved silhouette, Air Jordan 36, in a brighter color scheme for the Liaoning Flying Leopard hooper, whose love for the Jordan brand budded from the popular Japanese anime, Slam Dunk. The Nike site gives a product description:

"Lace up in the energy that sparked a basketball revolution. One of the lightest AJ's to date, this low-top Jordan XXXVI Low Guo PF features a minimal but durable upper and Zoom Air cushioning for added responsiveness. It's decked out in colors that celebrate the greatness of Guo Ailun, the first Chinese basketball player to sign with Jordan brand. Step on the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work."

小言 @ko_go_to Guo Ailun, the first Chinese basketball player signed by Jordan Brand, has released his own Air Jordan 36 Low PE.＞＞



Air Jordan 36 Low “Guo Ailun”

Color: White/Metallic Silver-Black-Emerald Green

Style Code: DM9032-130

Release Date: 2022

The court-ready sneakers are made of angelic white mesh and jacquard leno-weave patterns. The mesh is accented with side panels and pure white textured tongues. A flair to the sneakers are added with the addition of metallic silver mudguards that are given a chromed-out aesthetic. The metallic mudguards wrap themselves around the entire shoe.

More hits of metallic chromed-out aesthetic can be seen over the midsole, with the Guo logo over the heel pull tabs on the rear of the shoe. The heel tabs arrive in a mismatched pattern with "G" and an "A" to give the nod to the CBA baller.

Although metallic accents give a flair to the shoe, the standout factor comes with the addition of a hype jade hue. The hints of teal stand out amongst the mostly-neutral palette throughout the upper. Jade green has been a classic hue for all its AJ models until now, and the addition of Teal over the latest AJ36 is natural.

The hints of teal and jade green can be seen over the lace toggles, tab branding on the lateral side of the sneakers, the Jumpman logo over the tongue, and the sock liners. Other pops of the emerald green hue are seen over at the marbled rubber outsole in a splattered pattern.

The Air Jordan 36 Low Guo Ailun is released on Nike's Hong Kong site for a retail price of HK$1,399. An international release is set to be in Fall 2022 via the SNKRS app, but there has been no official release information.

