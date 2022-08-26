Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Chenille Swoosh Grand Purple? Everything we know so far

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike continues to roll out multiple variations of its iconic Dunk silhouette. The Nike label has recently launched a new series, the Chenille Swoosh, which is taking over the Dunk Low sneakers for the upcoming makeover.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Dunk Low Chenille Swoosh Grand Purple sneaker. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the sneaker is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the Nike SNKRS in the coming weeks.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Grand Purple sneakers from the Chenille Swoosh series

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Grand Purple sneakers from the Chenille Swoosh series (Image via @yankeekicks / Instagram)

The upcoming iteration of Nike Dunk Low comes clad in Chenille Swoosh and Grand Purple colorways. Although the colorway is similar to previously launched silhouettes such as the Court Purple, the swoosh label has shown effort by keeping things refreshing and adding slight variations to the build.

Dunk Low has seen a diverse range of makeovers in the last few months, and the silhouette is dropping overt references in favor of a simple colorway affixed with the large Chenille Swooshes.

The Chenille Swoosh series recently showed off a handful of colorways, and now it's adding the Grand Purple/Neptune Green colorway rendition to its catalog.

The sneaker construction is quite traditional, as the upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather. The pair, color scheme-wise, is similar to the recently launched Court Purple makeover, with the base dressed in pristine white and a deep purple hue across the overlays.

The forthcoming makeup is not at all associated in shape or form with the Charlotte Hornets; however, the color scheme automatically reminisces the fans of the NBA franchise.

The Chenille-textured Nike swooshes featured over a smooth leather overlay come clad in the Grand Purple hue. The grand purple hue is carried further over the interior liners and the laces.

Another hue is added to the mash-up with the addition of Neptune Green. The white leather base and purple leather overlays are highlighted with the Neptune Green contrasting accents.

Things are then deviated from traditional branding, as the Neptune Green tone is featured over the tongues and the heel tabs. The cool tone is also accentuated over the enlarged swooshes, whose base is covered with a low pile Chenille material.

The vivid hues are broken up by the simple white atop the collars, quarter panels, and toe boxes. The finishing touches include a nylon tongue and the aged-like midsoles. The midsoles come clad in sail hues, whereas the rubber outsoles come dressed in the titular shade.

The upcoming Chenille Swoosh Grand Purple colorway is also believed to be a part of the larger varsity jacket-themed "University" series by the swoosh label. The pair is joining the previously teased Black/Gray Chenille Swoosh colorway.

According to the sneaker page, Nicekicks, the two pairs are rumored to be dropped as a part of the broader collection from the swoosh label. However, no official confirmation has been announced by Nike yet. No release information for the Grand Purple colorway has yet been disclosed by the label. However, one can expect the pair to be dropped on the SNKRS site in the coming weeks.

