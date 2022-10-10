Where to buy Nike KD15 “MD Roots” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is constantly updating the catalog of its newly created Nike KD15 silhouette with new colorways. After receiving “Aunt Pearl” variant most recently, we now have a new “MD Roots” colorway that will arrive later this year. The shoe will feature black tie-dye makeup with hits of blue and crimson.

The upcoming “MD Roots” colorway of Kevin Durant’s Nike KD15 silhouette is expected to hit the stores on November 1, 2022. Kevin’s diehards can buy these limited edition shoes for $150 per pair. The sneakers will be dropped on Nike's online stores and its affiliated retail merchants.

Nike KD15 “MD Roots” edition will arrive with black and crimson overlays

Here's a detailed look at the KD15 MD Roots shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Evidently one of the best basketball sneakers available on the market right now is Kevin Durant's KD15. The Brooklyn Nets power forward recently introduced yet another colorblocking of the Nike KD15 "MD Roots," after debuting “Community Pink,” “Aunt Pearl,” “Napheesa Collier,” “Psychic Purple,” and more colorways in the past few weeks. The latest edition is here to celebrate the state where he was raised, just in time for the NBA 2022–23 season.

The description of Durant’s Nike KD15 silhouette on the shoe label’s official website says,

“Kevin Durant thrives in big games. When the stakes are high, he'll play every minute if it means getting a crucial victory. The KD15 is ready to go the distance. Lighter than his previous signature shoe, it helps you stay bouncy and comfortable in crunch time. The ride is as smooth as KD’s pull-up jumper and the cushioning is as plush as his right-to-left crossover in traffic, so that you can feel contained when your team needs you the most.”

For the unversed, the New Jersey Nets' eye-catching tie-dye jersey design featured a sky blue-to-white gradation during the 1990–1991 season. The classic design, which served as the team's inaugural Classic Edition jersey, also serves as an inspiration for Kevin Durant's recently developed signature silhouette. The new Nike KD15 has instead introduced a crisp black canvas for the dominating tonal spectrum.

The complete shoe features a Black/Royal Tint-Light Crimson color scheme. The uppers of "MD Roots" sport an entirely black premium mesh outfit with a delicate jacquard pattern running through it. Frosty blue mattes and light crimson sizeable Nike Swooshes are placed on the lateral side walls of the uppers.

The frosty tone continues onto the inner linings and on the tongue flaps in the form of "KD" branding accents for an eye-catching design. Around the heel counters, there are bold black pull tabs with the EASY brand on them. Right below these pull tabs, the player’s jersey number “07” is embedded in crimson red.

Underfoot, the Air Zoom unit is finished off with an ornately decorated navy rubber outer sole unit and black midsoles. These midsoles are highlighted with light crimson accents.

Don’t forget to cop these Nike KD15 “MD Roots” shoes that will kick off Nike’s November releases. With a price tag of $150 for each pair, these exquisite designs will be available on the shoe label’s website, alongside its partnering retailers.

