Where to buy Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan apparel capsule? Price, release date, and more explored

Jordan Brand and American artist Nina Chanel Abney are collaborating for an apparel and footwear collection.

Nina Chanel Abney, who is known for tackling crucial social issues through her art, will partner with Jordan Brand to create a collection that will incorporate important messages into wearable art. The capsule will feature two renditions of Air Jordan 2 and multiple apparel items like hoodies, tees, jackets, tops, pants, and sports bras.

The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and a few select retailers on July 8, 2022.

More about the upcoming Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan apparel collection, redefining off-court style

Upcoming Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan apparel collection, redefining off-court style (Image via Nike)

Nina Chanel Abney infused contemporary style into her newest collaboration with the footwear giant. Matching the ethos of Abney's artistic philosophy, the collection will explore critical social issues. Nike introduces the gender-neutral capsule as follows:

"Honoring the wide-reaching influence of hoops culture, our collab with Illinois-born and New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney redefines classic off-court style. Her graphics feature vibrant colors and angular lines on versatile, highly wearable designs. Celebrate the universality of basketball—and the thrill of being 100% in your game."

Jordan Brand's Andrea Perez also spoke about the upcoming apparel collection with Abney:

“No one understands the power, relevance, and reach of basketball culture more than Nina Chanel Abney, as she is a living embodiment of its legacy. This collaboration is as much about the design of an idea as it is about the product."

Andrea Perez further referred to the Jumpman brand's newest initiative to break boundaries and gender norms:

"While much of the work we do at Jordan Brand is to prepare the now and next generation for their futures, we’re doing so by expanding the reach of the Jumpman so that it can ultimately be a symbol for what it means to break boundaries while building bridges.”

The full collection includes:

Hoodie, which can be availed for $170 in black and grey colorways. Top, which can be availed for $100 in black colorway. Funnel-Neck top, which can be availed for $130 in black colorway. Jacket, which can be availed for $180 in black colorway. Pants, which can be availed for $140 in monochrome black colorway. Sports Bra, which can be availed for $40 in black colorway. T-shirt, which can be availed for $50 in white and grey colorway. Adjustable Hat, which can be availed for $36 in green colorway. Crew Socks, which can be availed for $14 in black colorway.

The collection is connected to her childhood memories of Chicago and the old basketball courts in North Carolina and New York. She honors basketball, art, and her family through this new collection, focusing on revival and reimagination of her memories.

The ready-to-wear apparel will feature Abney's vibrant work that will now be easier to flaunt. The 11-piece apparel and accessories collection mostly features black, green, red, and grey pieces, a few of which come adorned with several graphic illustrations of the NBA legend Michael Jordan and a few instances of his life.

One can purchase the entire collection on Nike SNKRS from July 8, 2022. Prices begin at $14 and go all the way up to $180.

