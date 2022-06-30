Where to buy Off-white x Church's Consul Meteor shoes? Price, release date, and more explored

Prada-owned footwear label, Church's, is collaborating with Virgil Abloh-founded label, Off-White, for the second time. This collaboration marks a follow-up to the previously released Burwood 3 O.W. and Burwood W.O.W collections. For the second collaborative capsule, the label is releasing Consul Meteor shoes in both men's and women's sizes.

The Off-White c/o Church's capsule collection was launched on Tuesday, June 28, on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Church's for a retail price of $1,650. The collection can also be availed inside a few selected Off-White stores and the e-commerce site of the label, for a retail price of $1,590.

All you need to know about the upcoming statement Off-white x Church's Consul Meteor shoes

A closer look at Church's Consul Meteor shoes (Image via Church's)

The second collaborative iteration of the genderless capsule collection features a marriage between Church's Consul Meteor shoe and the progressive ethos central to the Italian luxury house founder, Virgil Abloh's philosophy, which states:

"Question Everything"

The British footwear label, Church's, now owned by Prada, was founded in 1873 and has a stylistic history and artisan tradition. The capsule is a reimagination of an iconic model of the British footwear label, dubbed the Consul. The Italian luxury house site describes the product as follows:

"The footwear capsule collection designed by Virgil Abloh brings together the Off-White™ ethos with the artisan tradition of Church's. A collaboration that places the classic design in an entirely new context without altering its true nature."

Integrating the Consul silhouette's basic structure with classic Virgil Abloh detailing, Meteor focuses on the design. The silhouette inculcates circular holes throughout the upper of the shoe.

Virgil Abloh's envisioned design, the "Meteor Shower" features signature cutouts in a circular pattern, which is reminiscent of both meteor shower craters and Swiss cheese holes. The shoe, according to Church's website, is reimagined in voluminous shapes and luxurious materials:

"Time-honoured styling meets fun, futuristic appeal. Large cut-out details and signature quotes bring a playful feel to this classic lace-up. Traditional and tongue in cheek. Statement cut-outs and other exciting Off-White™ elements make this sophisticated shoe a conversation piece."

The shoe design dates back to 1945 and gets its name from the English politicians and ambassadors who wore it at the time, thus making it a distinctive symbol of high British aristocracy. It is crafted with Church's most famous 173 last.

The classic cap-toe oxford shoes are appearing with large holes, featured over the polished and finely brushed black calfskin leather uppers. The holes serve function and form, creating a pair of formal shoes fit for the summer seasons.

The shoes feature a trademark Off-White hangtag and laces, and is in keeping with the classic Virgil Abloh style. The hangtag is constructed out of leather materials, is clad in green color, and secured to the shoes with a metal rivet.

More branding is added with the addition of trademark laces, which bear the "SHOELACES" lettering on them - typical of Abloh's branding found over the footwear silhouettes.

The leather insoles and outsoles are clad in a tan color, which combines the co-branding of both the parties.

Both the men's and women's sizes range from UK 5 to UK 13 for a retail price of $1590 on Off-White's official e-commerce website. The retail price at Church's website is fixed at $1,650.

