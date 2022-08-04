Where to buy the PacSun x Supervsn Studios collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Multi-brand retailer store PacSun has collaborated with the Supervsn Studios and the Los Angeles creative force, founder Gavin Mathieu, to create a collection for the creatives in all of us. The versalility of the collection offers the possibility of shifting seamlessly from the studio in the day to a dinner party at night to an art show in the evening, forgoing the need to opt for multiple costume changes.

The collaborative collection will comprise 21 pieces in the category of activewear as well as the everyday casual. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of PacSun and Supervsn on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with a retail price range of $40 to $120. The collection will also be available for purchase in 100 PacSun stores nationwide.

More about the newly launched 21-piece PacSun x Supervsn Studios collection

Newly launched 21-piece PacSun x Supervsn Studios collection (Image via PacSun)

The partnership between the labels marks the debut of STUDIO - powered by the Supervsn Studios - which is an extension of the brand into fashion apparel and accessories market. The debut of the STUDIO is done within the partnership of PacSun universe.

The partnership between the dynamic duo will comprise four seasonal drops a year. The currently launched collection marks the summer collection for which STUDIO, the brand, has focused on crafting activewear.

Creative Director and Founder of Supervsn, Gavin Mathieu, wanted to produce products with impact in mind for the community. As a designer, he believes in amalgamating functionality with purpose, without losing essence and style. In an official press release, he comments upon the collaboration,

"We're all really excited to be launching STUDIO alongside Pacsun. From the moment I shared my vision with Pacsun they understood the importance of social equity for underserved communities and how we can partner up to utilize their platform to make an impact."

Gavin further spoke about the debut launch of STUDIO and what consumers can expect from the collection,

"This first STUDIO collection is just an introduction of what to expect from a product stand point but there will be four collections a year— all designed with the creator in mind. The ultimate mission is in STUDIO's ability to empower other creatives that may not have a voice yet."

The team at PacSun is also excited. The VP of Men's Merchandising, Richard Cox, talks about their experience with the collaboration,

"It has been an amazing opportunity to partner with Gavin and the Supervsn team. We are very much aligned with Studio's mission and how it intends to combine design, unique storytelling and social responsibility to inspire the next generation of creators."

He further revealed that, the two brands have been working on the STUDIO collection for the past year, and they are looking forward to the launch.

STUDIO is made by creators for creators and aims to meet them in every aspect of their life. The capsule was developed with the intention of acting as a basic apparel line which can be worn throughout the day.

The collection pieces consist of an array of colors and can be mixed and matched or worn uniformly. The collection is led by STUDIO hoodie, which is a hero piece, constructed out of 400 gram 100% french terry cotton material. The STUDIO pants, on the other hand, are constructed out of breathable nylon fabric with a mesh lining.

Other than making innovative clothing pieces, the brand is also committed to donating the proceeds from the sale of each garment to the Studio Foundation, which aims to educate and empower the underserved communities.

The brand intends to empower and educate underserved communities to think differently about their future through design thinking, entrepreneurship, and creative wellness. For the debut collection, The Studio Foundation has partnered with South LA non-profit organization, Our Own, to source graduates and students with local wellness, mentorship programs, and paid internship positions.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and in store of both the labels in prices ranging from $25 to $120. The launch will be accompanied by a featured pop-up experience in Downtown LA and SOHO New York.

