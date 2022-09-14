Where to buy the Palace x Engineered Garments collection? Release date and more explored

The iconic British skate and streetwear brand Palace is collaborating with the New York-based sports gear label Engineered Garments for an apparel collection. The two labels will create an apparel and accessories line focusing on style and practicality for the Fall 2022 season.

The collection is slated to be launched globally on the official e-commerce site of Palace Skateboards on Friday, September 16, 2022, except for Japan, which sees the release on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

More about the upcoming outdoor-focused Palace x Engineered Garments apparel and accessories Fall 2022 collection

Upcoming outdoor-focused Palace x Engineered Garments apparel and accessories Fall 2022 collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

A significant component of the Daiki Suzuki-founded label Engineered Garments' business strategy has been to keep up the collaborations with major fashion labels. The New York-based label has recently designed multiple sneaker capsules with brands such as Vans, Dr. Martens, and Suicoke.

The new collaboration with Palace banks on products that are outdoor-centric and functional. The entire collection represents durability, craftsmanship, and detailing. The collection is fitting for the upcoming Fall Winter season.

If there is a single word to describe the collection, it's Gore-Tex. The dynamic duo has amazingly prepared the Gore-Tex lined trousers, cargo pants, hooded parka jackets, zip-up jackets, vests, and more.

Leading the collection is a hooded parka jacket and matching cargo, both constructed out of waterproof fabric and come in two colorways, Black and Olive. The Olive Gore-Tex hooded parka jacket comes in a light and dark olive green.

The black colorway comes in a monochromatic fashion. The same pattern is followed over the Gore-Tex infused vests, also offered in black and olive colors. Other notable items include the ripstop track tops and pants, also offered in Gore-tex materials in muted cheetah print and black colorways.

More offerings such as patchwork checkered flannel shirts, thick patchwork hoodies, and heavyweight tees are also offered in the collection, which is not Gore-Tex infused. The patchwork checkered flannel shirts are offered in the olive and dark blue color palette. The thick patchwork hoodies come in basic olive and black colorways.

Heavyweight tees are offered in white, black, olive, and blue colorways. In the accessories line, consumers can avail of six-panel caps and bucket hats, which are Gore-Tex infused.

The bucket hats are being offered in black and olive colorways, while the six-panel caps are being offered in muted cheetah print, checkered blue, and navy blue colorways. The glitzy campaign of this collaborative collection stars the iconic Palace skater Shawn Powers and Engineered Garment's founder Daiki Suzuki.

For those interested in grabbing the collection, the collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of both the labels on Friday, September 16, 2022. Here are the release times: In the UK at 11 am BST; In Europe at 12 pm CEST; In the US at 11 am EDT / PDT.

Inteerested buyers should note that the collection will see a late release in Japan on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11 am JST.

