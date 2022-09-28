Where to buy Palm Angels x Vault by Vans collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Italian luxury streetwear label Palm Angels has collaborated with the Californian skate shoe label Vans to unveil a three-piece footwear collection. The global skate footwear label and contemporary streetwear brand has given a new makeover to the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Old Skool LX, and the Sk8-Mid VLT LX shoes.

These collaborative pieces pay homage to skate culture while also celebrating the individuality and freedom that connects the skate style to the Palm Angels aesthetic.

The three-piece collaborative collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Palm Angels on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A wider and more global release will occur on Saturday, October 1, 2022, when the collaboration will be available on Vans' official e-commerce site and select retailers.

More about the newly released 3-piece Palm Angels x Vault by Vans collection that celebrates the essence of skate culture

Newly released 3-piece Palm Angels x Vault by Vans collection celebrating skate style freedom (Image via Palm Angels)

Vault by Vans, the global skate shoe label's sub-brand, has captured the hearts of many, over the years through its cornucopia of striking collaborations. Throughout 2022, we've seen the skate footwear brand collaborate with a variety of labels, including CDG and Brain Dead.

The dynamic duo have now joined forces for the first time to launch a trio of instalments as part of their Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which was originally unveiled during Milan Fashion Week.

Vans Sk8 Hi, Sk8 Mid, and Old Skool will all receive multiple branding elements from the label. Francesco Ragazzi, Founder and Creative Director of Palm Angels, describes what inspired the collaboration in an official press release as:

“Palm Angels started with a photography book and Vans was already there. I took a picture of a guy skating in Venice beach, wearing the most vintage Sk8-Hi I had ever seen and since then, the idea of Palm Angels collaborating with Vans has always been in my mind."

He further comments:

"It’s now finally reality. With this collection, I wanted to recreate exactly that same image: few models with a vintage feeling and a contemporary take.”

The upper of all three sneakers in the collection is made of canvas material in an off-white base, which is shared by all three designs in the collection.

All three silhouettes feature a translucent midsole with a brown tint. The "Palm Angels" branding, which is laid out across the lateral and medial sides to give a nod to traditional jazz stripes, is the most prominent feature of the collaborative offering.

The Sk8-Hi sneakers kick off the collection, which features a back-and-forth battle of red and white hues throughout the silhouette. The Sk8-Hi features red suede material overlays on the quarter and forefoot.

The lateral rear sides of the sneakers are white with Palm Angels logos to create the iconic sidestripe. The Sk8-Mid uses the same color blocking placements as the Sk8-High, but in a black and white color scheme. Finally, the silhouette of the Old Skool has been rendered in earthy gray and white.

The Sk8-Hi sneakers are available for $160 at retail. The Sk8-Mid is available for $155 at retail. Finally, the Old Skool is available for $150 at retail. Starting Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the entire collection will be available on the official e-commerce site and in select physical Palm Angels stores.

