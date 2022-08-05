Where to buy PaperBoy Paris x Beams x New Balance sneaker collection? Price, re-release date, and more explored

New Balance, in collaboration with the French sandwich aficionados, PaperBoy Paris and the Japanese fashion label, Beams, is re-releasing their collaborative collection on August 5, 2022. The tremendous triad is going to offer a Made in UK footwear series, which is also a tribute to the Boston-based footwear label's iconic Flimby factory.

The historic Flimby factory, which is situated in the United Kingdom, marks its 40th anniversary this year. The collaborative collection will offer two new sneakers from the iconic New Balance silhouette collection. The sneakers were first released at the PaperBoy Paris store location on June 21, 2022. However, they are now scheduled for a global release on the official e-commerce site of New Balance.

More about the upcoming 2-piece PaperBoy Paris x Beams x New Balance Made in UK sneaker collection

Upcoming 2-piece PaperBoy Paris x Beams x New Balance Made in UK sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The NB1500 and NB920, which were developed in the English town of Flimby, will be available globally following their initial release at the PaperBoy Paris store. Both silhouettes are dressed in slightly mismatched colorways with similar branding details. The pairs will be available for purchase at a retail price of $250 for the former and $260 for the latter.

The materials and colorway of the sneakers are nearly identical. They use a similar mix of materials in their design, such as suede and mesh. They feature the traditional NB signature motif, which comes clad in gray.

The uppers of the shoes are made of premium mesh, suede, and leather materials that are adorned with icy blue accents and various shades of gray throughout the pair. The sneakers also feature a small pop of light blue hue to complement the color palette of the sneakers.

The co-branding logo for all three labels is highlighted across both silhouettes. The co-branded logos appear on the lateral sides and tongues of both silhouettes. The co-branded logo with individual names of all three labels appears to be present on the sockliners as well.

Now circling back to the individual sihouettes, the collaborative NB920 runner silhouettes arrive in a mis-matched tonal color blocking pattern. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of high-quality mesh material, which is donned in a white hue. The mesh is contrasted with the suede, leather, and reflective panels and overlays to enhance the overall look.

The most attractive feature of the shoes is the mismatched branding over the tongue tags. The right shoe features "new balance paperboy" lettering, while the left shoe accentuates "new balance beams" branding. The shoe design is finished off with silver metallic lace dubraes.

The second offering on the list is the NB1500 silhouette, which arrives in a similar mis-matched tonal makeover. The sneakers come dressed in a splash of color with light and dark blue injections on the exteriors and inner linings, respectively.

The shoe further features a suede panel-constructed in a PB1500-reminiscent style-which is seen featured over the lateral heels. The shoes further carry the aforementioned mismatched tongue branding. The sneakers come accompanied by a hangtag, which is in the shape of a guitar pick and features the PaperBoy graphics.

Both the SS22 offerings from the collaboration sit atop the iconic NB ABZORB midsoles and were first released at the French retailer's physical store. The shoes are now slated for a wider release on the official e-commerce site of New Balance on August 5, 2022.

