Where to buy Patta x Experimental Jetset x Converse sneakers? Release date, and more explored

Streetwear and footwear label Patta is collaborating with graphic design studio Experimental Jeset and the iconic Massachusetts-based footwear giant Converse for a new makeover of the Chuck 70 Hi silhouette. While Patta and Experimental Jetset's collaboration has been previously celebrated in the streetwear world, this marks the second part of the collection.

The terrific triad announced a three-way collaboration on November 10, 2022. They further announced that the collaborative Chuck 70 Hi pair will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Converse, Patta, and select retailers on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10 am EST.

The upcoming Patta x Experimental Jetset x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneakers will don a White, Fiery Red, and Diva Blue colorway

Upcoming Patta x Experimental Jetset x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneakers in White, Fiery Red, and Diva Blue colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Amsterdam-based label is known for its iconic offering alongside Nike, and they have continued to team up in recent years. To deepen their ties, Patta will be joining forces with the swoosh label's sub-label Converse. The latest Chuck 70 silhouette is a continuation of the Patta x Experimental Jetset collaboration. On Patta's official website, the label introduces the graphic design studio,

"Patta and Experimental Jetset are proud to present their latest collaboration. The two brands are no strangers to each other, having worked on projects in the past. Founded in 1997 in Amsterdam, Experimental Jetset is a small, independent, graphic design studio with a simple mantra: 'turning language into objects.'"

On the other hand, Converse's team is equally excited to collaborate with Patta as they introduce the collaboration,

"To walk is to read. To read is to walk. Converse teams up Amsterdam’s very own Patta and design agency Experimental Jetset on a conceptual Chuck 70, inspired by unexpected city exploration and what the streets tell us when we let them speak for themselves."

The official e-commerce site of the Massachusetts-based label further comments upon the significance of the collaborative Chuck 70 shoe,

"The design utilizes a stark white canvas and foxing with vivid blue and red arrows and text distorting their meaning. Right is left. South is north. Defy the traditional map and let your feet wander."

The sneakers feature a clean and sleek look. The shoe's upper is made of canvas material, which comes clad in clean white underlays. The white canvas underlay contrasts with the screen-printed graphic and multiple blue and red accents all over the upper. The traditional look is accompanied by multiple blue and red arrows.

The arrows denote that one should find their own way through life, putting a twist on the conventional sneakers. Additionally, the medial side of the shoe feature "Patta Psychogeographic Practice" lettering.

Alongside the lettering, the medial profile features a graphic of arrows clashing with multiple phrases such as North-South, Up-Down, East-West, and Left-Right. The tongue features a screen-printed quote stating,

"To walk is to read, to read is to walk."

The design is tied up with red rubber outsoles and dual-branded sock liners. One can avail the collaborative Chuck 70 Hi sneakers on the official e-commerce site of Patta, Converse, and select retailers on November 10, 2022.

