Where to buy the Pokemon x Billionaire Boys Club capsule? Release date and more explored

Pharrell Williams-founded streetwear brand, Billionaire Boys Club, is collaborating with the Japanese media franchise Pokemon. The two iconic labels have partnered to create a special-edition capsule, which offers both home goods and apparel.

The collection celebrates Pokemon's legacy and the cultural impact that the Japanese media franchise has had on today's youth. It taps into nostalgia by offering sweaters, hoodies, bags, tees, and more. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site and select Billionaire Boys Club stores on August 12.

More about the upcoming Pokemon x Billionaire Boys Club apparel and home goods capsule

Upcoming Pokemon x Billionaire Boys Club apparel and home goods capsule (Image via @bbcicecream / Instagram)

The two brands will be collaborating to bring a 6-piece capsule. The wearable parts from the collection include a mix of tees, sweaters, and hoodies, in gray and black.

The capsule will feature the iconic Pokemon characters, as well as oversized BBC logos and spaceman graphics. Included in the collection is a black reversible knit Pikachu sweater, black Digitbit Pokemon Tee, gray Starfield Pikachu Hoodie, black Mewtwo BBC Arch Logo Tee, white Starfield Pikachu Tote Bag, and purple Mewtwo v/s Pokemon Rug.

The majority of the items feature Generation 1 Pokemon characters with bold graphics, as well as fan favorites like Pikachu and Mew. Characters such as Mewtwo and others are arranged into the letter B in a few pieces.

The black knit sweater, which features the Billionaire Boys Club lettering in Japanese on the front, and a bold graphic of stitched Pikachu's face on the back, is one of the collection's highlights.

Pikachu and Mewtwo are unquestionably the collection's favorites, appearing as both good and evil on their respective tees.

Other styles include a Pikachu v/s Mewtwo rug, filled with stitched bold graphics of both the iconic characters in a fight, with its borders in Japanese lettering. The rug's background features a tie-dye color palette. The tote, on the other hand, is simple and minimal.

The Pokeman franchise was launched in 1996 on Nintendo Game boy and designed by the video game creator, Satoshi Tajiri.

Satoshi Tajiri is well-known for his passion for collecting insects and tadpoles, which inspired him to create a game in which people could capture such creatures outdoors.

According to the data by Kantan Games, the year 2022 has been a record-breaking year for the Japanese franchise, as they have already hit the mark of $118.5 billion and will only see more with the launch of doughy characters and new games set to arrive this fall.

The 6-piece collaborative collection is slated to be launched on BBC flagship stores worldwide and on its official e-commerce site on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal