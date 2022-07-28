Where to buy the Puma x LaMelo Ball Not From Here collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Charlotte Hornets point guard, LaMelo Ball, has teamed up once again with the German sportswear giant, Puma, for an apparel and footwear collection, dubbed Not From Here. The footwear line includes the latest makeover of the MB.01 silhouette in the 'Be You' colorway, while the apparel line includes a tee and two shorts.

The upcoming collection is clad in bold, vibrant, and colorful patterns, which merge together to create a one-of-a-kind collection, which is as rare as its creator, LaMelo Ball. The collection is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Puma, Champs Sports, FootLocker, and a few other select retailers on July 29, 2022.

More about the upcoming 4-piece Puma x LaMelo Ball Not From Here collection

Upcoming MB.01 UFO colorway from the Not From Here collection (Image via Puma)

The upcoming collection is a mash-up of previous LaMelo Ball x Puma drops. The drop combines intergalactic details and the creator's originality, putting individuality front and center.

After dropping the collaborative merch of 'Rick and Morty', 'Team Colors', 'Galaxy', and 'UFO' iterations of the MB.01 silhouette earlier this year, the 'Be You' colorway is taking the lead from this collection. The Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.01 'Be You' sneakers will be available on the official e-commerce site of Puma on July 29, 2022 for a retail price of $125 in adult sizes. The junior and little kids' shoe sizes can be purchased for $95 and $80, respectively.

The Be You makeover of the shoes comes clad in a similar hue to that of the previously launched Galaxy colorway. In comparison to the latter, the most recent colorway opts for much more vibrant and neon details that cover the entire upper.

A color mash-up is seen over the mismatched shoe, with half of the shoe dressed in an entirely different pattern. The shoes' color palette includes green, blue, yellow, pink, purple, and orange. Taking cues from the Not From Here DNA, the colors are spliced together to give the impression of interplanetary adventure.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of premium mesh material. The toeboxes of the sneakers are outlined with mudguards, donned in an orange hue on one shoe and yellow on the other. The laces come donned in the Red Blast shade, while the lace dubraes feature "Be You" lettering, which is a nod to the title of the colorway.

The tongue flaps of both shoes are decorated in the same shade that was previously seen on the mudguards and toeboxes. The tongue features a "1 of 1" signature branding by LaMelo. The rear of the shoe, i.e., the heel area, adopts a similar mis-matched pattern approach, combining the 'Galaxy' colorway print and the various highlighter tones.

The distinguishable LaMelo's wings logo can be seen on the shoe's sockliners, and the iconic "Rare" labeling can be seen over on the outsoles.

The pair incorporates NITRO foam throughout the midsole to provide more comfort, explosive responsiveness, and weight-saving properties. The outsole features a comprehensive non-slip rubber composition to add durability and traction.

Upcoming apparel collection from the Not From Here collection (Image via Puma)

The apparel collection, on the other hand, includes three-pieces, a tee, and two unique shorts. The first offering is the tee, which comes clad in the Calypso Coral colorway. The pinkish-hue tee features the iconic LaMelo Ball's wings logo on the left side of the chest.

The rear of the tee features a graphic in yellow that features the branding "Rare" and "1 of 1." The tee can be purchased for $35 at Puma, starting July 29, 2022.

The second offering is the Not From Here Paisely Shorts, which come in a multi-color pattern. Here, the Puma fast-cat branding and LaMelo Ball's wings logo come adorned in a Puma white colorway. The shorts will be available for $65, starting the same date as previously mentioned.

The third and last offering of the apparel collection is the LaMelo Slashing basketball shorts, which come clad in a blue atoll colorway. The shorts are constructed out of mesh and dryCell material. These shorts will be available for $65 on Puma's official e-commerce site beginning July 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET.

