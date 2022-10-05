Where to buy Puma x MCM Drop 2? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma is collaborating with leading German luxury fashion house MCM for a second drop, following the September 2022-released Slipstream Lo makeover. The dynamic duo is once again celebrating the inharmonious and sharp glamor that basketball has to offer, to prove that basketball is a lifestyle, not just a game.

The second drop in the collaborative collection - dubbed the 'Show Up' - was confirmed by Puma via an official press release made on September 30, 2022.

The second drop will feature a brand new makeover of the classic Slipstream Lo Retro sneakers. It is slated to be released globally on the official e-commerce site and in-store of MCM on October 6, 2022. A wider release will be followed via Puma and select retail partners on October 8, 2022.

Puma x MCM Drop 2 "Show Up" featuring Slipstream Lo Retro features MCM's iconic monogram

Upcoming Puma x MCM Drop 2 "Show Up" featuring Slipstream Lo Retro in black and white colorway (Image via Puma)

Both the German giants are aiming for an ambitious range with the second drop as they bring a classic white and black colorway upon Slipstream Lo silhouette. The latest silhouette's classic color palette captures the charisma of basketball.

The upcoming Slipstream Lo makeover is given a flair with MCM's striking Cubic Monogram. A unique monogram is added over the midfoot of the sneakers. The base of the upper is outfitted in white, while the overlays are clad in black. Other than the base, white is further featured over the heel collar lining.

The black overlay outfits the toe boxes, eyelet system, tongue, heel counters, and heel tab. The dark color is further accentuated upon the outsoles of the shoe, which contrasts with the gummy beige midsoles.

The two giants are bringing together sports and luxury. Their partnership began in 2018 with the release of a special edition of the iconic Suede shoes. They later rejoined forces in September 2022 to launch a whimsical makeover of Slipstream Lo.

In an official press release, the sportswear giant's Global Creative Director, Heiko Desens, comments upon the collaboration:

“The love affair between luxury and sport is clear in this second collaboration we’ve created with MCM, the classic details of both German brands are visible in the design and construction. The first time we worked together was an instant success, I’m certain that it will happen again and that everyone will be excited about what’s to come.”

The MCM team was also overjoyed with the collaboration as the Global Brand Officer, Dirk Schonberger, commented in the official press release:

"The collaboration between MCM and PUMA tells a great story of the heritage of both brands, but also how important culture is for MCM and the connection to all relevant topics for our consumer – from sport, music, to the influence of street-culture for luxury brands.”

Drop 2, dubbed the 'Show Up', is accompanied by campaign imagery featuring basketball player Mikey Williams.

The dynamic duo is set to release three silhouettes under the partnership. The second drop featuring Slipstream Lo is set to be released globally in physical stores and official e-commerce sites of MCM and Puma on October 6, 2022, and October 8, 2022, respectively. The third drop is scheduled to be released at the start of 2023.

