Where to buy Re/Done x Ford collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The circular fashion label, Re/Done, is partnering with the Ford Motor Company for a collection of upcycled clothing, which is made from sustainable materials and is meant to appeal to climate-conscious individuals. The collection consists of recycled denim, upcycled tees, mechanic-inspired jumpsuits, and repurposed sweatshirts.

The collaborative capsule is a product of eco-conscious choices, which is a central philosophy of both the label's initiatives. The sustainable capsule is slated to be released online on the official e-commerce site of Re/Done on June 28, 2022.

More about the upcoming upcycled and sustainable Re/Done x Ford collection

Upcoming Re/Done x Ford sustainable collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Given that both labels have been actively working to make their practices sustainable, a collaboration between the two seems only natural. Ford recently introduced an all-new electric F-150 Lightning pick-up truck, and Re/Done has been upcycling Levi's denim and Hanes tees under its sustainable effort.

The collaboration project started between the two labels in 2021, when the Re/Done label's co-founders Jamie Mazur and Sean Barron started wondering what their next collaborative project will be, and they thought of Ford because of their newest environmentally friendly car, the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. In an interview with WWD, Sean Barron talked about the project,

“Because of what we do, partnering with heritage companies like Levi’s, which invented the jean, and Hanes, which invented the T-shirts, our next question was, if we are in an out-of-apparel situation, what would we do? First thing we thought of was Ford because they invented the car.”

After Ford announced the launch of the all-electric truck, both Jamie Mazur and Sean Barron reached out to the label, and the former was immediately on board with the idea. Sean continued,

“We reached out, and we were lucky. Alexandra Ford [East], who is a descendent of Henry Ford, is a big fan of Re/Done. She has a house in the Hamptons and goes to our store there a lot. As soon as we talked to her, she was super excited.”

Alexandra Ford (East), worked personally with the clothing retailer and approved the designs and product. She also assisted the label by supplying the Ford archival materials in an effort to help develop patched and graphics adorned over apparel.The collection offers upcycled items and re-imagined deadstock pieces.

The collaborative capsule will consist of 14 unique pieces, which will be showcased equally uniquely. The newly launched Ford-150 Lightning truck will be decorated as a pop-up shop inside the restored 1947 Spartanette trailer, which will be filled with upcycled materials and mid-century modern finishings.

The trailer will feature all the collaborative collections undertaken by the fashion retailer in the past, including upcycled Levi's denim products, Hanes T-shirts, the newly launched Ford capsule, and hand-selected Marketplace collectibles.

The collection offers an apparel and accessories line. Interested buyers will be able to buy the t-shirt for $150, hats for $195, sweatshirts for $265 and hoodies for $315. The trousers, jackets, jumpsuits, and denim shorts will be retailing in a price range of $350 to $550.

The pop-up shop will first be opened at the Malibu Country Mart, adjacent to the Re/Done store, on July 9, 2022 and July 10, 2022. Later, the shop will roll out to Southern California locations. Lastly, the pop-up shop will stop at the Malibu Chili Cookoff on Labor Day weekend on September 4, 2022.

The collaborative capsule can also be availed in-store at the fashion retailer shop and on the official e-commerce website of the store starting June 28, 2022.

