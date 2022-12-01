Where to buy Reebok x Engineered Garments collab? Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok is collaborating with the New York-based fashion brand Engineered Garments to release a three-piece footwear collection. The dynamic duo has reimagined the classic LX2200 sneaker in three new colorways for the upcoming footwear pack. Moreover, they have brought forth earthy elements with their design.

The Bolton-based sportswear giant announced the collaboration via an official press release on November 30, 2022. In the same, the label also revealed that the collaborative collection will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Engineered Garments on December 8, 2022, at a retail price of $140. A wider release will be followed on December 10, 2022, via Reebok and its select retailers.

The upcoming three-piece Reebok x Engineered Garments classic LX2200 sneaker collection will be featuring “Black,” “Beige,” and “White" colorways

The upcoming three-piece Reebok x Engineered Garments classic LX2200 sneaker collection featuring "Black," "Beige," and "White" colorways

Engineered Garments has been keen upon the collaborations this year and has partnered with imprints such as Palace, Vault by Vans, Dr. Martners, and more. For their latest venture in the collaborative world, the label is collaborating with Reebok to launch a three-piece footwear collection.

The three-part LX2200 collection is inspired by the 80's runner and comes in mixed material applications. In an official press release, founder of Engineered Garments, Daiki Suzuki, comments on the collaborative collection:

"To design this shoe, we utilized basic earth colors and applied our traditional brand aesthetic through material mixtures and an asymmetrical color scheme."

Reebok launched the LX2200 sneakers this past summer as a contemporary and elevated follow-up to the LX8500 sneakers, which were the brand's 1985 luxe runner shoes. The LX2200 silhouette has been reimagined by Engineered Garments with their unique design language.

In the spirit of the reimagination, the New York-based label designed the classic road shoe by applying outdoor-inspired hues, graphics, and mismatched patchwork that are true to the "EG" label. The collaborative collection will be launched accompanied by a campaign, which will be bringing the story and product to life visually.

The campaign showcases New York's hidden spaces, which are dear to the Engineered Garments' label. In the official press release, Suzuki talks about the campaign, saying:

“We wanted to highlight elements of New York City that are not normally seen in campaigns. In particular, Flushing Meadows, home of the 1939 and 1964 World's Fair Grounds, was a setting that felt genuine as it has so much historical significance.”

A series of three colorways, including "Beige," "White," and "Black," ae going to represent the ethos of the "EG" label. The sneakers' ethos are further communicated through a myriad of patchwork from hemp, buttery suede fabric, and smooth leather. Branding is added with "Reebok" lettering on the side windows and the "EG2200" lettering on the lateral heels.

Engineered Garments has worked for over two decades to explore the boundaries of workwear and has often opted for patchwork and patterns such as polka dots, florals, and madras over the silhouette. A similar pattern is followed over the footwear collection by melding the American esthetics with militarian detailing.

For further details on the collaborative collection, sneakerheads can sign up on Reebok's official website to get early updates.

