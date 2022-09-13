Where to buy the Rolling Stone x Zara collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Spanish fast-fashion retailer Zara is collaborating with the iconic American magazine and media outlet Rolling Stone. The duo will collaborate for a two-piece tee collection featuring modernistic and streetwear-inspired graphics and taking over the classic Rolling Stone iconography.

The Rolling Stone x Zara tees are part of the Spanish fast-fashion retailer's 'Join Life' collection. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of the Spanish fast-fashion retailer on September 6, 2022. It can be availed exclusively through the fast-fashion retailer's physical stores, app, and website.

More about the newly released 2-piece Rolling Stone x Zara T-Shirt capsule collection

Newly released 2-piece Rolling Stone x Zara T-Shirt capsule collection (Image via Zara)

As a part of the fall fashion offering, the iconic and much-celebrated magazine Rolling Stone has dropped two new designs of tees in collaboration with the Spanish label. The 2-piece collection takes a classic take over the Rolling Stone iconography, which is rendered in the media outlet's longstanding white, red, and black color palette.

The first tee in the collection is clad in a white hue. The tee features a newly-created Rolling Stone crest on the front of the tee, which reads, "Rolling Stone Established 1967." The 1967 mention commemorates the year Jann Wenner founded the magazine. The rear of the tee features multiple variations of the current Rolling Stone logo. The official site introduces the product,

"Round neck T-shirt with short sleeves. Front and back contrast prints of Rolling Stone ® Rolling Stone LLC."

The second tee—clad in a black hue—features an Eighties-inspired retro design with the iconic red Rolling Stone logo against the crewneck black tee. The rear of the tee features the mock magazine cover, inspired by the actual cover from the Rolling Stone 1980 Yearbook cover archives. The 1980 Yearbook Cover originally came out on December 25, 1980.

Both the tees in the collection are designed to be gender neutral and can be availed online in sizes ranging from S to XL. The tees are further a part of Zara's Join Life products, which are produced using technologies that reduce water usage in the process. The official site gives an introduction to the Join Life items:

"We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products."

The monitoring programs used in the production process further guarantee compliance with the garments' environmental, social, and health and safety standards. Both products are produced using 100 percent cotton.

The Rolling Stone x Zara 2-piece collaborative tees can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Zara for a retail price of $39.90. The collection pieces can be availed exclusively at the Spanish fast fashion retailer's site and stores., starting from September 6, 2022.

In other news, the Spanish fast-fashion retailer recently released a one-of-a-kind collection with Narciso Rodriguez. In the collection, Narciso modernized the minimalistic styles. The collection features 25 pieces and focuses on timeless styles.

The collection pieces were launched on the official e-commerce site of the fast-fashion retailer on September 8, 2022. The items in the collaborative collection range from the ultimate work staples to unique one-of-a-kind pieces to outgoing styles.

Edited by Piyush Bisht