Where to buy Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 37 shoes? Price and more details explored 

After teasing the “Jayson Tatum,” “Satou Sabally,” and “Guo Ailun” variants of the latest Air Jordan 37 silhouette earlier this year, Jordan Brand is now gearing up for the “Rui Hachimura” variant. The shoe will have a siren red color, with metallic gold accents all over.

The upcoming Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 37 sneaker edition is expected to hit the footwear world sometime around Christmas. The bold red shoes will be priced at $205 for each pair. Interested buyers can find them both online as well as in offline stores of Nike and its select retail shops.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 shoe will arrive in Rui Hachimura’s exclusive colorway with hot red overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Air Jordan 37 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards is about to enter his fourth season in the NBA, which begins next week. Hachimura joined the Jordan Brand team in 2019 after becoming the first player from Japan to be selected in the initial round of the NBA Draft.

Since then, he has provided Jordan Brand with several creative ideas, including those for the Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 36, and other models. Most recently, he debuted Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 1 Low in "Cranes" colorblocking, the latter of which was only available to friends and family.

Nike's description of its 37th sneaker design is as follows:

“You've got the hops and the speed—lace up in shoes that enhance what you bring to the court. The latest AJ is all about take-offs and landings, with multiple Air units to get you off the ground and Formula 23 foam to cushion your impact. The upper is made from strong, reinforced leno-weave fabric that'll keep you contained and leave your game uncompromised, no matter how fast you move.”

Rui’s limited edition Air Jordan 37 will be offered in a Siren Red/Sea Glass-Flash Crimson-Armory Navy-Metallic Gold color scheme. While the Leno-Weave, Leather, and neoprene used in the standard AJ37 construction remain in place, Rui asserts his own spin from his Japanese roots to the sneaker.

Take a closer look at the branding accents of these shoes (Image via Nike)

Premium red leather is given a polish that makes it look like a priceless stone along the mudguard and collar. Enhancing this, the tongue flaps and eyelets are made using matching red tones like that of the Leno-Weave, which covers the AJ7-inspired uppers.

Contrasting white laces are threaded through a vertical tag on the left side of the logo as well as up towards the tongue tag and its Japanese symbols.

The monochromatic red tone is carried back around the heel by a nylon pull tab, with the sole unit underneath displaying a sail shade with a worn out appearance. The comprehensive Zoom Strobel unit is still present despite its crumbled appearance, and the rubber outer sole unit resembles the AJ7 with a two-tone white and black finish.

Keep an eye on the arrival of Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 37. Fans can easily get their hands on the shoe from the online locations of both Nike and its affiliated retail outlets. Stick around for the confirmed release info of these siren red pairs.

Poll : 0 votes