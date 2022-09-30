Where to buy Run The Boroughs x New Balance MiUK 730? Everything we know so far

The London-based active club Run The Boroughs is continuing its collaboration with the Massachusetts-based sportswear giant New Balance for a fresh makeover of its MiUK 730 silhouette. New Balance has recently been on a collaboration spree, and has tapped numerous organizations, labels, and creatives to create a spin on its classic lifestyle silhouettes.

Ranging from Dutch label Patta to Japan's Atmos to the London-based streetwear brand Palace, the Bostan-based label boasts an impressive collaborative partners' catalog. Now adding more to the list, the label is collaborating with Run The Boroughs for the second time. The collaborative MiUK 730 sneakers are slated to be released on New Balance's official e-commerce site and select retailers in the coming weeks in October 2022.

No official release date has been announced by the label yet, however, according to Run The Boroughs' official Instagram handle, the sneakers will be released "soon."

Run The Boroughs x New Balance MiUK 730 sneakers are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Flimby Factory

Upcoming Run The Boroughs x New Balance MiUK 730 sneakers celebrating the 40th anniversary of Flimby Factory (Image via Instagram/@runtheboroughs)

Run The Boroughs is a running association which was founded in 2019. The club has developed into a widespread community, led by Hackney-based poet William Stowe. The club has its doors open to anyone who wishes to join the club and trains the beginners into long-distance runners. The official statement reads,

"Run The Boroughs has grown into a thriving community that welcomes all ability levels, coaching new runners into marathon racers all while linking up with friends and family from local culinary hot spots."

The Boston-based brand's running heritage is something the brand continues to focus on and thus the label joined forces with London's most prolific running clubs for the second time.

Having previously connected to launch a pair of Made in UK 991 London Marathon-inspired sneakers in 2021, the collaborating partners are set to drop a Made in UK 730 pair ahead of the upcoming TCS London Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The upcoming MiUK 730 silhouette has been constructed and crafted in New Balance's Flimby factory and is added to the selection of pairs debuting to honor the 40th anniversary of the special place. Keeping things local to the United Kingdom, the sneakers are the perfect pairing for the London-based running club and the marathon event. In an official Instagram post, Run The Boroughs described the shoes,

"Taking inspiration from the blue hues of our logo and featuring a blue line motif along the tongue connecting the design to the Marathon race route, the shoe forms part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of New Balance’s hallowed Flimby factory."

The upper of the sneaker - in true New Balance fashion - comes constructed out of mixed materials combining premium suede and breathable mesh. The base is constructed out of breathable mesh, which is accentuated with delicate suede mudguards, lower heels, and medials.

The resistant mesh counteracts affixes over the forefoot, toe boxes, and ankle areas. Most of the upper is clad in a tonal hue of dark blues over smooth suede, while the sky blue hue is accentuated over the foam heel counters for a smooth voyage.

The tonal look is disturbed by a clean and simple creamy "N" insignia on the lateral and medial profile badges, which delivers a sense of lightness alongside the leather heel tabs.

From there, the clean branding hits continue with the co-branded tongue tabs that feature a motif representing the race route. The sockliners also feature a linear graphic that features a "TSC London Marathon" lettering extending over the branded tongue to represent the 42 kilometres/26.21 mile race route. In the south, the midsoles come constructed out of foam materials for extra comfort and the black outsoles finish off the look.

The shoes will be available in the coming week on New Balance's official e-commerce site at a retail price of $170.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far