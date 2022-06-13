Where to buy Slutty Vegan x Steve Madden collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Long Island City-based lifestyle fashion and footwear brand, Steve Madden is collaborating with Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain owned by Aisha Pinky Cole, for a two-piece footwear and accessory line. The collaboration is a result of the fashion brand's namesake founder's partnership with Fearless Fund during Black History month in February 2021 to highlight the businesses of six women of color.

The upcoming collaborative capsule consists of two items including, a pair of sneakers and a bag. The collection is available for purchase on the official e-commerce sites of both the label and the physical restaurants of Slutty Vegan and select stores of Steve Madden. The collection was released on Monday, June 13, 2022, in a retail range of $89.99 to $99.99.

More about the newly launched Slutty Vegan x Steve Madden 2-piece capsule collection

Newly launched Slutty Vegan x Steve Madden 2-piece capsule collection (Image via Slutty Vegan)

The Atlanta-based burger joint, Slutty Vegan, has collaborated with Steve Madden for a limited-edition limited-run capsule collection. Launched on Monday, the collection consists of Possession silhouette's new colorway and a BCALLINGSV carrier option.

The collection's co-branded items have all been approved by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and highlight the restaurant's aesthetic, spirit, and vibrant colors. The Steve Madden site first introduced the burger joint to fashion enthusiasts prior to introducing the collection.

"Slutty Vegan is an Atlanta-based, nationally acclaimed burger joint offering bangin’ 100% vegan comfort food; with sluttified fans including celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah."

In a press release, both the labels described their feelings towards the collaborative capsule. Madden said,

“When you encounter the kind of bold sensibility, and the exploding popularity of Slutty Vegan, collaborating with them was obvious. Pinky and I share the dare-to-spirit."

In response to the statement, Pinky also talked about the collaborative capsule,

“I am thrilled that Slutty Vegan can partner with such an amazing company like Steve Madden. When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer.”

According to Cole, the collection is more than what it seems and is an out-of-the-box partnership that defies conventional expectations. She said,

"You can be disruptive and break every glass ceiling, even if it means being a burger joint with a vegan shoe.”

The first offering is the Possession shoe, which comes dressed in a red / white / yellow colorway. The sneakers are made out of PETA-approved synthetic Vegan materials.

The upper consists of a mesh constructed white base, the midsoles are dressed in vegan leather lining, while the sockliners come dressed in red color. The outsole is dressed in black thread, and the heel comes in 2.5 inches heel height. The accents and mudguards are outfitted in yellow-colored graffiti-styled overlays. The graffiti-styled print features the label's classic slogan print.

The second offering of the capsule is the BCALLINGSV shoulder cross-body bag. It is made out of PETA approved Vegan Synthetic material and features a logo crossbody strap. The bag features separate spaces for the sanitizer case, lipstick case, and a phone case. All these parts are interchangeable and removable with the help of clips.

The BCALLINGSV bag can be purchased for $89.99, whereas, the Possession sneakers can be availed for $99.99. According to the labels, for each sold item, each will donate $1 to PETA via shopping donations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far