Where to buy the Smiley x Reebok collection? Price, release date, and more explored

On October 17, 2022, the UK-based sportswear giant Reebok announced a collaboration with leading lifestyle label Smiley to launch a footwear and apparel collection. The announcement revealed that parts two and three of the 2022 collaboration between the duo will be released to commemorate the original Smiley icon's 50th anniversary.

The original Smiley icon has always propagated the message of encouraging positivity and creativity for the wearers. Going forward with the same spirit in their collaboration with Reebok, the upcoming second and third part of the collaboration follows the April 2022-released Classic Leather Pump 50th.

The Smiley x Reebok collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers starting October 28, 2022.

The upcoming part two and three footwear collections from the Smiley x Reebok collaboration will also feature an apparel line

The upcoming part two and three collections from the Smiley x Reebok collaboration

The second part of the collaboration is inspired by the Classic Leather Pump 50th, which was released in April 2022 from the debut collection of the dynamic duo. The design principles of Classic Leather Pump 50th are applied over the iconic Instapump Fury 50th silhouette.

The silhouette is clad in Chalk / Chalk / Core Black color palette, with multiple gradient hits of pink and pastel yellow over the upper. The PUMP balls, outsoles, and heels are clad in spray-painted 50th-anniversary logos of the Smiley label.

The third and final installment of the collaborative streak by the duo includes an expansive footwear line and apparel capsule, which unites both the brand's ethos to uplift people emotionally and spread positivity.

A few pieces in the collection include:

Club C 85 can be availed at a retail price of $100. The shoe feature yellow and orange gradients throughout the upper. The hits of yellow and black over the tongue and heel pay homage to the original Smiley icon. Zig Kinetica 2.5 will be available at a retail price of $130. These sneakers feature the yellow and purple hues utilized throughout the shoe. Moreover, the terry lining and tassel suedes further give a flair to the design. Nano X2 sneakers will come at a retail price of $150. These shoes feature multiple hidden messages and graphics over the upper to incite joy, even on training days. Instapump Fury 95 can be availed for purchase at a retail price of $200. It features Pantone / Core Black / Pantone colorway and represents the original Smiley scheme. Classic Leather sneakers will be available at a retail price of $90. The shoe is clad in a light-colored upper and features the original SMILEY detail upon the shoe's heel. Classic Leather can be brought at a retail price of $100 and will be available exclusively on Champ Sports and Foot Locker. The shoe showcase a bold Smiley logo. Shaq Attaq will come at a retail price of $200. The upper features pastel colors, and the sneaker invokes optimism and happiness with multiple Smiley accents.

The footwear range is specifically designed to invoke happiness within the wearer through its fashionable brightly-colored materials, graphics, messages, and happy hues. The footwear range will also feature a range of unisex lifestyle apparel line. The said apparel line will showcase tees, tracksuits, crewnecks, shorts, and hoodies from its vast clothing range.

Interested sneakerheads can look forward to the upcoming launch of the second and third parts of the Smiley x Reebok collection on the 28th of this month.

