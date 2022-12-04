Where to buy Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High "00s" sneakers? Everything we know so far

The Beaverton-based footwear genius and athleisure label Nike is collaborating with the Beijing-based streetwear retailer Soulgoods to launch a three-piece Dunk High collection, the latest of which to appear is the "00s." The sneakers feature abstract colorways in a mix of navy, pink, and grey hues.

The Beijing-based Soulgoods has collaborated with the Swoosh label to expand its presence in the United States.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, but according to media outlet Hypebeast, the collaborative Dunk High colorway will be released later this month via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High "00s" sneakers launching in abstract colorway and prints

Soulgoods is an established streetwear label and it has quickly managed to gain prominence in China with the launch of many coveted models and silhouettes. The 2016-founded label has joined forces with both Nike and its sub-brand Converse in the past.

The label first collaborated with Nike Inc. and its sub-label Converse in May 2021 when it launched Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell in tiger print.

Following that, the dynamic duo launched a Dunk High inspired by the 80s, on November 26, 2022. After revealing the "80s" and "90s" coloway, the latest to appear is the "00s." Before introducing the characteristics of "00s" colorway, take a look at how the swoosh label introduces the collection:

"The three Dunk Highs, representing the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, are an expression of the Beijing-based retailer’s roots in basketball, music, style and art. Each shoe embodies specific characters and stories tied to each decade."

小言 @ko_go_to SoulGoods x Nike Dunk High “00s”

Style Code: TBA

Release Date: Holiday 2022

Price: TBA SoulGoods x Nike Dunk High “00s”Style Code: TBARelease Date: Holiday 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/kCbuCGToZt

Further, the press release talks about each of the three shoes and their representation of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s:

"The Nike x SOULGOODS Dunk High ’80s references the style found in classic basketball films and local street ball. The ’90s model represents the rock and hip-hop enthusiasts of the club scene. The 2000s model nods to longtime sneaker collectors and artists who witnessed the previous decades."

The sneaker collection represents the communities and culture of Greater China. The "00s" serves has a personal touch for Soulgoods' co-founder Wu Yue. In this colorway, Yue recollects his childhood memory of Beijing via symbols and talismans. The official Instagram handle of Soulgoods describes the shoe as follows:

"What if you asked a Chinese immigrant kid working at a Parisian skateshop in the early 2000 before he became an artist and launched his own brand to imagine his Dunk grail? Everything is possible now that this model has turned into a cultural icon and a blank canvas for self-expression."

The base of the shoes comes clad in dusty grey, which is topped with navy and abstract pink overlays. Slogans such as "From Beijing to the World," "Never Change," and "Always Change" are added on the left and right shoes. The sneakers also feature graphics of bicycles, flowers, dinosaurs, and more.

Soulgoods' iconic tiger logo can be seen upon the sneakers' tongues with the eye of the tiger landing upon the rubber outsoles. The "From Beijing to the World" lettering is found on the insides of the lining alongside the co-branded insoles.

An official release date for the SOULGOODS x Nike Dunk High “00s” hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, but according Hypebeast, the pair will be released this month Via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a retail price similar to the "90s" colorway, $155.

