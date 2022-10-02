Where to buy Steven Harrington x Crocs Quickstrike? Price, release date, and more explored

American footwear giant Crocs is collaborating with Los Angeles-based designer and artist Steven Harrington for a new iteration of its Classic All-Terrain Clog silhouette, dubbed the Quickstrike.

The artist has previously worked with the Japanese imprint Uniqlo and Pharrell Williams-founded imprint Billionaire Boys Club Ice Cream, which marks his latest foray into the fashion world.

The Classic All-Terrain Clogs silhouette is clad in the artist's famous psychedelic art, which we have seen over the Los Angeles-based designer's collectibles, statues, bear bricks, and more. The silhouette is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of FootLocker on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Steven Harrington x Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog Quickstrike features Jibbitz Charms

Upcoming Steven Harrington x Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog in Quickstrike makeover (Image via @s_harrington / Instagram)

The Los Angeles-based designer Steven Harrington is known worldwide for his unique contemporary aesthetics and psychedelic art. The artist uses bright colors for his art, which "encourages a two-way conversation between the artist and viewer." His whimsical work gives his pieces a timeless quality, imbued with philosophies from diverse cultures.

The artist has now added his psychedelic and conversation-starting art over the Crocs' iconic silhouette. He took to Instagram to announce the limited-edition silhouette on September 28, 2022.

While most of the Crocs collaborations feature a traditional pared-back approach, Harrington opts to dress the pair in magnificent psychedelic hues, which depict some of his most recognizable motifs and characters.

However, the most prominent detail of the drop is that, for the first time, a Croc silhouette will opt for standing artistic toys in the form of Jibbitz Charms. In an interview with Hypebeast, the artist commented on his approach:

“The standing pieces can be applied to the top of the footwear for a shelf-piece, or can be worn without."

Standing toys can be used to play or wear. The collaboration will consist of eight toys Jibbitz Charms, a few of which includes - a dog with a rose, a palm tree, a sitting dog, and the dog making peace sign with his hand. All these Jibbitz Charms will come included with the special croc and will not be sold separately.

The Steven Harrington x Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog in Quickstrike colorway will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Foot Locker on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 10 am ET or 9 am CT. The limited-edition collaborative clogs will be launched in only 200 units, so buyers need to be quick about their purchase.

For further information, Harrington asked his fans to sign up at his official Early Art-Drop list through his website.

Steven Harrington x Crocs offers two more pieces

Other than the All-Terrain Quickstrike clog, Steven Harrington has prepared two different options for the collaboration. The All-Terrain Quickstrike clog is releasing on October 4, 2022, whereas the other two iterations, the Classic clog, are releasing on October 12, 2022.

One of the Classic Clogs is clad in a splattered paint pattern over the entire upper in a multi-colored palette. In contrast, the other is in translucent fashion, with only the strap and midsole covered in a splattered multi-color pattern.

The splattered paint classic clog will be released at a retail price of $65, whereas the Classic Translucent Clog will be released for $70. Both iterations will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Foot Locker.

