Where to buy the Stray Rats x New Balance footwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

New Balance, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is teaming up with the Miami-based streetwear label Stray Rats for a two-piece footwear collection. The dynamic duo is continuing their collaboration after releasing a pair of 991 silhouettes in December 2021.

The duo's most recent collaborative effort involves the release of two new makeovers of the MT 580 silhouette. The two-piece footwear collection will be released today, October 19, 2022, exclusively at the Varsity store in Los Angeles and the Lower East Coast store in Miami, with a global release on Thursday, October 20, 2022, via a raffle entry on Stray Rats' official e-commerce site.

More about the upcoming 2-piece Stray Rats x New Balance footwear collection in colorful makeovers

Upcoming 2-piece Stray Rats x New Balance footwear collection in colorful makeovers (Image via Stray Rats)

Many global sportswear brands have taken the collaboration route to consolidate their business, and New Balance is arguably one of the top in terms of collaborations and partnerships, having collaborated with Auralee, Joe Freshgoods, Todd Snyder, Palace, and others.

Stray Rats is adding to their list of successful collaborations by working on a two-piece collection featuring MT 580 silhouette makeovers. Both colorways of the MT 580 were officially unveiled on July 29, 2022, via founder Julian Consuegra's official Instagram handle.

Both the makeovers feature Stray Rats' signature penchant for color, with multiple colors and accents added over a single silhouette. The kicks were first unveiled during Summer 2022, and now the full details of the sneakers have been released.

The sneakers feature a playful color-blocking scheme with bursts of gray, olive, lime, hot pink, blue, and grape hues throughout the midsoles and upper. The playful sneakers are paired with a more neutral and autumnal colorway comprised of moss green, orange, maroon, brown, and yellow.

The official site describes the shoe as:

"STRAY RATS and NEW BALANCE have worked together on the MT580 shoe. The shoes uppers feature suede and glossy nylon in a blend of vibrant fluorescent shades and muted earth tones. The midsole is infused with carbon fiber ROLLBAR technology for a light-weight feel."

Both pairs pay homage to the 2007 era, when the 580 was officially released in the United States, and feature an olive or burgundy base on the upper. The mesh material used for the base is paired with premium suede overlays.

The first pair is highlighted by hot pink and purple hues throughout the sneaker. The "Stray Rats" lettering on the lace lock and the printed footbed adds to the branding.

The second shoe has a warm burgundy base that is accented with pops of yellow, olive green, and orange on the overlays. Both sneakers feature New Balance branding with "N" insiginas on the side profiles, tongues, and heels.

The collaborative sneakers can be availed via the Variety store in Los Angeles and Lower East Coast store in Miami from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. They will also be released on the official e-commerce site of Stray Cats on Thursday, October 20, 2022, via raffle.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes