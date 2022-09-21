Where to buy Valentino's Pink PP sneakers for Hypebeast installation? Price, release date, and more explored

Valentino, the Italian luxury label, has taken over major cities around the world with its Pink PP collection's campaigns and multiple installations that scream Barbiecore, the season's latest fashion trend.

Following the debut of an all-pink showcase for its Fall Winter 2022 collection, the brand is now set to add more of it to its catalog ahead of its Fall 2023 Pink PP collection.

The label is creating installations around the world that showcase the Valentino Pantone Pink in a classic way as part of Fall 2023 showcasing. One of the label's installations is a collaboration with Hypebeast, a Hong Kong-based media outlet. As part of the installation, the Italian luxury label will release 20 limited-edition Pink PP sneakers.

The sneakers will be available for purchase through the installation site at Pink PP at the newly opened Hypebeast's HBX store in Manhattan's Chinatown beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, and at an event on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

More information on the upcoming limited-edition Valentino Pink PP sneakers, which will be available through the HBX installation

Upcoming Valentino Pink PP sneakers releasing via the HBX installation in 20 limited-edition pieces (Image via Valentino)

The Italian luxury fashion label is partnering with Hypebeast to open a Pink PP installation at their HBX store located at 41 Division Street, Manhattan, Chinatown.

The label is commemorating the launch of its newly released Pink PP Fall 2022/23 collection with installations, as well as the creation of a special collaborative sneakers, dubbed the Pink PP. The Pink PP sneakers will be limited to 20 pieces, with each pair signed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The Valentino Garavani Open Skate sneakers will retail for $1,430. The upper of the shoe is made of calfskin leather as a foundation. The materials are supplemented with padded nylon and suede fabrics. The sneakers' tongues are made of padded nylon, and the overlays are made of suede.

Suede overlays are sewn on both sides of the toeboxes and vamp. The shoe also features a leather tag with "Pink PP" lettering in bold black hue. The shoes were designed by Perpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of the Italian luxury label, who also designed the entire Pink PP collection.

Valentino has traditionally been associated with the colour red, but for Fall 2022/23, Piccioli collaborated with Pantone to create a new shade of magenta. The official site described the shade as:

"Pink is rampant everywhere, in a total estrangement that includes the set and that is reiterated by the occasional total black and total white intermissions. Pink as a manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism."

As part of the Hypebeast activation, the label is taking over the multilevel store's window facade and painting the entire space, including windows and flooring, in Pink PP. Pink gowns will be draped over silver chrome mannequins dressed in fall collection pieces, and pink furniture will adorn the space's interiors.

The label's installation will open on October 3, 2022, and a special event will be held at the space on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

