Where to buy the Vans x Disney collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Vans, the iconic Californian skate and streetwear label, is collaborating with Disney, the American entertainment conglomerate, to release apparel, footwear, and accessories line to commemorate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

The ongoing celebration of Disney's 50th anniversary, which will end in April 2023, has sparked a slew of fashion collaborations, with Vans being the most recent.

The collection will be available on Vans' official e-commerce site beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. The collection is also available for purchase at select Disney stores and its official e-commerce site in limited quantities.

More about the newly released Vans x Disney's Walt Disney World Vault collection

Newly released Walt Disney World Vault collection (Image via Vans)

Disney previously did a major upscale collaboration collection with Coach to celebrate its 50th anniversary. After previously working with a variety of designers to create merchandise, its latest collaboration is not only cost-effective, but also exactly what every Mickey Mouse fan desires.

The official press release described the collection as:

"Commemorating the 50th Anniversary, the Walt Disney World Vault Collection celebrates the rich history of its Theme Park merchandise. With an offering of faithful re-creations and re-imagines products, this collection is sure to bring back every treasured memory as you take a look back in time during 'The World's Most Magical Celebration.'"

The entire collection features iconic Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who take centre stage. The collection also includes elements from the well-known 1970s Disney Park and Cinderella Castle.

A few pieces from the collection include:

Mickey Paints T-shirt for Kids, which can be availed at a retail price of $34.50. Mickey Paints T-shirt for Adults, which can be availed at a retail price of $39.50. Mickey Paints Crew Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $34.50. Park Map Pullover Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $64.50. Park Map T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $39.50. Kids' Park Map T-shirt which can be availed at a retail price of $34.50. Mickey Paints Pullover Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $69.50. World Parks Pullover Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $69.99. World Ringer T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $39.99. World Drawstring Bag by Vans, which can be availed at a retail price of $24.99. Hip Pack, which can be availed at a retail price of $34.99. Snapback Hat, which can be availed at a retail price of $34.99. Bucket Hat, which can be availed at a retail price of $39.99. Slip-on Shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $69.99. Walt Disney World Sneakers, which can be availed at a retail price of $69.99.

The slip-on shoes, which feature a Mickey Mouse graphic print over a pale blue retro castle background, are the collection's most prominent item. The shoes have a white midsole with a black trim running around the edge. It also has Vans branding and a light blue checkerboard pattern in the back over the heels.

Since 1971, many Disney World souvenirs have delighted fans and guests. Over the years, these items have all become treasured pieces of Walt Disney's vast history. The collaborative collection had the same vibe.

