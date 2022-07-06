Where to buy the Verdy's Wasted Youth x Budweiser collection? Price, release date, and more explored 

Budweiser and graphic artist Verdy collaborated with each other for the second time, building on their first collaboration, which presented limited-edition beer cans and bottles. The follow-up collection will consist of tees, soccer game shirts, shorts, tote bags, paperboy bags, mesh caps, panel caps, and bucket hats.

The follow-up collaborative merch will be released on the official Human Made e-commerce site on July 9, 2022 at 11 am JST. Although Human Made has pointed out that they aren't a part of the collaboration, and will only be a channel of distribution for the merch.

More about the upcoming collaborative follow-up Verdy's Wasted Youth x Budweiser merch collection

Upcoming collaborative follow-up Verdy's Wasted Youth x Budweiser merch collection (Image via @verdy/Instagram)

In the first-ever collaboration between the two labels, Verdy presented limited-edition glass and beer cans, which included a reitertation of Budweiser's heritage white and red packaging from 1999. Introducing the collaborative merch, the Human Made site reads,

"Graphic artist Verdy has been influenced by Budweiser since his teenage years, for example sampling the beer brand's logo and artwork in Wasted Youth graphics. The lineup for this first official collaboration consists of items that Verdy has long been keen to release."

The graphic designer, Verdy, who founded the retail brands Wasted Youth and Girls Don't Cry, has been behind the reworking of the beer company's iconic 1999 branding in red and white. For the collection as well, he redesigned the iconic branding and printed it over 11-piece apparel and accessories collections.

The entire collection consists of

WY x BW T-shirt, which can be availed for ¥ 9,680 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $72). The tees can be availed in two colorways, i.e., black and white. WY x BW Soccer Game Shirt, which can be availed for ¥ 26,400 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $195). The Game shirt can be availed in two colorways, i.e, red and black. WY x BW Pattern Print Shorts, which can be availed in white colorway for ¥ 26,400 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $195). WY x BW Pattern Print Tote Bag, which can be availed in white colorway for ¥ 26,400 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $195). WY x BW Paperboy Bag, which can be availed in white colorway for ¥ 10,780 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $79.5). WY x BW Mesh Cap, which can be availed for ¥ 7,480 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $55). The Mesh Caps can be availed in two colorways, i.e., Red and Black. WY x BW 4Panel Cap, which can be availed in black color for ¥ 7,480 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $55). WY x BW Bucket Hat, which can be availed in white color for ¥ 10,780 (TAX INCLUDED) (approx $79.5).

Leading the apparel lineup are Soccer Game Shirts in black and red, which feature Wasted Youth monogram prints, which is a sponsorship logo for the beer company and multiple VKDW team badges. The Human Made site also describes the details of the collaboration,

"The Wasted Youth sense of humor can be felt throughout the collection, which includes a soccer shirt, based on an imaginary team's uniform, along with shorts and hats that resemble vintage merchandise with all-over prints of the can label. There is also the Budweiser collaboration beer can, reproduced as a life-size papier-mache object."

Additional apparel pieces include printed patterned shirts and co-branded tees that incorporate a special beer can label from the collaboration. The bags in the collection include label patterned paperboy and tote shoulder bags.

The accessories include headwear options, consisting of 4-panel caps, bucket hats, and mesh caps. The collection is rounded out with an assortment of true-to-size Hariko papier-mache beer can figure and double-wall glasses.

The collection's lookbook and campaign visuals are shot by multi-talented Na Kel Smith. The collaboration can be availed via Human Made's online store at 11 am JST on Saturday, July 9, 2022 (July 8, 2022, at 10 pm EDT).

