Where to buy the WTaps x Vans collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Vans is collaborating with the Japanese streetwear label WTaps to launch a four-piece footwear collection alongside apparel items. Vans and WTaps are frequent collaborators, and they launch multiple footwear silhouettes every year.

The two labels will launch a two-part collection, the first will feature four footwear silhouettes and apparel items. It will be launched on the official e-commerce site of WTaps on November 5, 2022, and on Vans' sites and select retailers on November 29, 2022.

The second part of the collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of WTaps on November 19, 2022. This drop will see a wider release on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select Vault by Vans retailers on December 16, 2022.

The upcoming Part 1 of the WTaps x Vans four-piece footwear collection will also feature an apparel line

Vault by Vans participates in many collaborations every year, often featuring WTaps. The Japanese streetwear label founded by Tetsu Nishiyama is marking its 15th collaboration with Vans. The duo most recently collaborated in February 2022 to release a 25th-anniversary collection.

The latest collection is inspired by a military color palette. The collection features weatherproof technology and focuses on functionality and fashion equally.

In the first drops' footwear collection, the duo brings a makeover of the OG Era LX, OG Half Cab LX, OG Chukka LX, and the OG Old Skool LX. The color palette for the collaborative footwear collection is simple, with mostly a monochromatic hue of Coyote Brown featured on the upper.

Each silhouette in the collection is made out of suede across the uppers and contrasts with Coyote Brown by introducing olive green or off-white tones. The OG Chukka LX and OG Era LX silhouettes feature all-over cross-bone motifs on the uppers. The silhouette features co-branded tabs and an "Off the Wall" banner on the tongue and heel counters. The look is tied up with white, off-white sole units.

On the other hand, the Half Cab and Old Skool models opt for Coyote Brown and black hues over the sneakers. Like the Chukka and Era sneakers, they opt for branding tabs over heels and tongue.

All four pairs will accompany a collection of apparel featuring a range of socks and cotton tees. Drop 1 of the collaborative collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of the Japanese streetwear label and select retailers on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The collection will then be released through Vans and select Vans retailers on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

More about the upcoming Part two of the WTaps x Vans collection

Drop 2 of the collaborative collection will feature snowboard boots and All-Weather MTW silhouettes such as the Hi-Country, Hell Bound LX Snowboard Boot, Coast CC NS LX, and Standard Snow MTE.

The second part will drop exclusively on the Japanese streetwear label's site on November 19, 2022, and a global launch will follow on December 16, 2022, on Vans.

