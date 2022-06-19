Where to buy the Zandra Rhodes x John Fluevog SS22 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The iconic textile and fashion designer Zandra Rhodes is collaborating with Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog. The eponymous label of both designers have a total of more than 100 years of experience, and they are firmly hooked on the jazzy styles. Mutual admiration for each other has resulted in the two to connect after more than 50 years in the fashion industry.

The two labels have collaborated for a five-piece footwear collection for the Spring Summer 2022 capsule which was released officially on the official e-commerce site of Fluevog on June 10, 2022.

More about the newly released Zandra Rhodes x John Fluevog 5-piece footwear collection

Newly released Zandra Rhodes x John Fluevog 5-piece footwear collection (Image via John Fluevog)

The Canadian shoe designer and Zandra Rhodes have joined forces for a capsule collection that was released in stores and on the official e-commerce site in June 2022. The two designers have been circling around each other's work for years and they have finally launched a debut collection after putting their artistic brains together.

The collaborative collection is an amalgmation of Zandra's graphic prints and John's footwear silhouettes and styles. Introducing five brand new silhouettes, the collection boasts original colorways and styles. It ranges from whimsical minis to unforgettable Munster Maxes, and involves a fresh take on the classic 7th Heaven silhouettes in unique styles and prints.

In a press release made by the label, Zandra talks about the collaboration and her experience in the creative process,

“Working with the Fluevog team has been such a fabulous experience. John and I both developed our brands in the 70’s and the stories we have shared with one another from this colourful time have been invaluable to the design process of this collaboration."

The SS22 collection integrates prints of Stripy Wiggle, Wiggle Flowe, and Swirly Wiggle Flowers, which have been adapted from Zandra's exclusive textile designs inspired by the late 60's. Zandra further talks about the details of the collection:

"We have had so much fun working with Fluevog’s iconic shapes such as the Munster and the Mini — adding a punch of colour and Zandra flare to make Fluevog pieces stand out even more than they already do!”

The mutual joy was shared by John Fluevog in a press release made by the label:

“I love the joy in our Zandra Rhodes collection. There’s an abandonment of ‘norms’ in the collab, which is so fun, Zandra has always had a joy of life in her work, which is something that can go missing in designer work at times. It’s been a great joy for me to be working with her, knowing that these amazing pieces were always going to be full of life.”

The full collection includes -

Wiggle Zaza- Black Dash / Wiggle | Wide Strap Mary Jane, which can be availed at a retail price of $369 in sizes 6 to 12. Ruffle Lady Miss- Pink / Red Dash | Platform Slingback Sandal, which can be availed at a retail price of $489 in sizes 6 to 13. 7th Heaven Derby Swirl ( 6 Eye) - Pink / Yellow / Black | Classic Derby Boot, which can be availed at a retail price of $399 in sizes 6 to 14 for both men and women. Ruffle Elektra - Black / Pink Dash | Buckled Platform Heel, which can be purchased at a retail price of $529 in sizes 6 to 14. Bips - Pink Flower / Dash | Open Toe Slingback, which can be availed at a retail price of $349 in sizes 6 to 12.

Leading the collection is the Zaza style, which inculcates quirky details such as the open source design with the strap and top line featuring little wiggle pattern. The single metal button adds that extra flair. The mega munsters include the Munster max platform heel, but does not skip out on the cute ruffles. The fluevogs, which were designed almost 25 years back, are the most comfortable shoe from the collection.

You can check out the entire collection and make your purchase on the official e-commerce site of John Fluevog. The prices range from $349 to $549.

