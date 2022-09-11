Where to buy the Zara x Studio Nicholson collection? Release date and more explored

Global fast-fashion retailer Zara is collaborating with the independent British label Studio Nicholson for a men's apparel, accessories, and footwear collection. The collection consists of 12 pieces to make a well-rounded consumer offering. It is going to offer garments, footwear, small leather goods, eyewear, and a single blanket.

The collaborative collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Zara and physical stores on Monday, September 12, 2022. The collection is going to be launched at two pop-ups, one at the Shreeji Newsagents in London and another at the Common Cafe and Music Bar Lounge in Tokyo.

More about the upcoming 12-piece Zara x Studio Nicholson men's apparel, accessories, and footwear collection

Upcoming 12-piece Zara x Studio Nicholson men's accessories and footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the fashion industry stands before a new start to the season, they can be presented with two offerings - one to renew the wardrobe and another on the raging trend. The upcoming collaboration between Zara and Studio Nicholson aims to remove this crossroads with a collection that maximizes design and provides equal accessibility.

The collaborative collection between the British label and Inditex's flagship has created 12 pieces that will resolve the stricture between betting on a series of basic pieces, comprising of the trendiest pieces of the season. In a press release statement, the founder and creative director of Studio Nicholson, Nick Wakeman, talks about his goals and state of mind during the design process. She says:

"Since I launched Studio Nicholson in 2010, my goal has been to create a modular wardrobe that brings comfort, clarity and relevance to the daily decisions we make when dressing. Clothes are related to our state of mind, they move with us and my goal is that they don't go out of date they haven't had the opportunity to experience the brand."

She further adds:

“Clothing should improve our mood, move when we do and never look outdated. Maintaining this ethos for the past 12 years has given me an insight into what works — and what doesn’t. Functionality and fabric are crucial."

The collection also offers apparel choices such as tees, sweatshirts, workwear shirts, loose-fitting jeans, and more. Moreover, a few fall and winter offerings will get you through winter with styles such as XXL trench coats, down jackets, and knitted vests.

For Nick Wakeman, collaborating with a giant fast-fashion retailer like Zara is a key to expanding her audience and consumer base beyond the tight-knit community she has already grown in the last 12 years. Speaking about the collaboration, she says:

“The collaboration with Zara means the modular wardrobe is exposed to an exciting new demographic of consumers; people who may not have had the chance (yet) to experience the brand. It gives us a channel to spread the aesthetic to regions and communities who might not have seen or heard of us before."

Wakeman further comments upon Zara's in-house style campaign, which is shot by photographer Craig McDean.

"Throughout their growth, Zara has retained extremely high editorial values and this makes them the ideal partner for a Studio Nicholson collaboration."

In addition to the apparel, the collection includes small leather items such as bags, wallets, sunglasses, and footwear offerings such as boots and leather shoes.

The collection is slated to be released in-store and online on the official e-commerce site of Zara on September 12, 2022.

