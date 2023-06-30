Where is the cast of Dancing Queens now?

Dancing Queens recently saw some outstanding performances by the iconic five - Leonie Biggs, Donie Burch, Pooja Mehta, Colette Marotto, and Sabrina Strasser. These highly skilled amateur dancers showcased throughout the series that if you put your heart and soul into something you are passionate about, you can achieve anything.

However, now that the series is over, viewers may be interested in knowing what the cast is doing, which is what this article will talk about.

The official synopsis of Dancing Queens reads:

"From stay-at-home moms to business owners and a finance exec, these women put their lives aside and negotiate time away from their families when it comes to dance. In the ballroom, they maintain their composure, but behind the scenes, the women are willing to sabotage their frenemies."

Dancing Queens finale episode premiered on Tuesday, June 27, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Sabrina Strasser, Pooja Mehta, and the other cast members of Dancing Queens and what they are doing now

1) Leonie Biggs

Aside from being the finance queen, Leonie is a wife and the mother of six-year-old Charlotte who continues to pursue her love for ballroom dancing. Throughout the show, Leonie shared her struggles with perfectionism, which was driven by the expectations that was placed on her by her parents. However, she had a breakthrough and learned to embrace imperfections as beautiful.

In the season finale, she said:

"I learned imperfections are often the most beautiful thing."

Currently, the Dancing Queen star is on the lookout for another dancing partner after her split from Koysta. Leonie is enjoying her time off as she is in vacation mode.

2) Donie Burch

Donie Burch, known for her infectious energy and joy on the dance floor, had a triumphant experience at the Millennium championship. Despite not advancing to the finals, Donie considered it a personal win, and her newfound perspective led her to enjoy her time at the Texas competition.

In the final episode of the season, she said:

“I should be enjoying it and living my best life."

The Dancing Queen star has been focusing on making some impressive fresh starts. She has lost 10 pounds and got a new partner after her ex-partner, Ilia, moved out of New York City.

3) Pooja Mehta

Pooja Mehta's journey on Dancing Queen was not one without its challenges. After switching dance categories and not making it to the finals at the Millennium competition, Pooja made a decision that aligned with her true passion, i.e., the American Rhythm style from International Latin.

In the season finale, Pooja said:

"I’m a great dancer, and I don’t need to be a great Latin dancer."

The Dancing Queen star is now excited about her oldest son, Yoav, to start taking dancing lessons soon.

4) Colette Marotto

For Colette Marotto, victory on the dance floor was about regaining her confidence after a difficult split with her former dance partner of two years. Placing sixth in the Millennium competition with her new partner, Alex, Colette realized that her success depends on believing in herself.

After placing sixth in the Millennium competition, she said:

“I need to believe in myself and that’s it. No one can take that away from me.”

The Scottsdale single mom and business owner is currently focusing on her son Kelvin, who has a “very rare” chromosomal disorder called Tatton-Brown-Rahman Syndrome.

5) Sabrina Strasser

Sabrina Strasser, known for her fierce competitiveness, emerged as the ultimate winner at the dance competition. Her dedication and hard work paid off as she and her partner, Stanislav Kochergin, were crowned champions. Since the show, Sabrina has shifted her focus to her family while still maintaining her love for dance.

"After Millennium, I worked really hard to focus on Ronnie and family. But I’m not going to give up dancing. I feel like as a wife, as a mother, that it’s OK to do things for yourself. I can have it all. This is mine, mine, mine."

Currently, the Dancing Queen star is seen vacationing with her daughters Abigail and Chloe in New York City’s Times Square.

