Where is chef Natalia Rosario from? Ciao House contestant has participated in popular cooking shows

Chicago-based chef Natalia Rosario is all set to appear in Food Network’s new series Ciao House, which features her competing against nine experienced chefs in Italy. Natalia will have to live in the same house as her competitors, forming rivalries or alliances and trying to make the best Italian cuisine possible.

Rosario is a private chef and also works on many gigs for The Alinea Group. Rosario is competing in the Ciao House as a form of tribute to her mother, who had to give up a scholarship to study in Italy as she was pregnant with her at the time. Natalia had never been to Italy before the cooking show but was "obsessed with Italian food" as a chef.

It is not the first time Natalia is competing in a cooking show. She participated in Discovery Plus’ Chopped Next Generation Chefs in 2021 and Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay in 2022.

Natalia Rosario is currently working on a cookbook

Natalia Rosario grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to Mexico when she was just a teenager. She attended the Universidad Anáhuac in 2010 and got a two-year diploma in Cuisine et Patisserie.

Rosario also earned a Bachelor's Degree in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management from the university in 2017. During that time, she worked in various restaurants, including the Rossetta and Pablo Salas, under different positions for many years.

She moved to Chicago in 2017 and said in an interview:

"I wanted to do a lot of Latin food in a modern way and that's when I decided I need to go to Chicago, in a Michelin star setting to acquire more modern skills, to be more innovative in everything I wanted to do."

Her description on the Food Network's website:

"She attended culinary school, worked with renowned chefs from around the world and is now a private chef with the culinary philosophy "nostalgic food in a modern way." In Ciao House, she is looking forward to creating dishes that respect Tuscan traditions while also incorporating her Latin roots."

The Alinea Group hired Natalia Rosario full-time after that, and in 2021 she also started working as a private chef for clients, serving fine dining.

"In an interview, Rosario said that she uses Bitters, a neutral alcohol, in almost everything she prepares and this is why her “food tastes different to your food."

Natalia Rosario is currently working on a cookbook, which will include many Puerto Rican-Mexican recipes for any culinary enthusiast. She calls herself a "highly dynamic and creative chef who excels at leading teams." Natalia will "transmit" her "deep Latin roots" in her food in Italy.

Tuscany served as the setting for the Ciao House

Ciao House was shot in Tuscany, the epicenter of Italian cuisine and culture. The show will showcase 10 chefs who will live together and try to form alliances/ rivalries with each other. They will cook the best Italian dishes possible, which will be judged by Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini.

The winner of the competition will receive culinary education from many renowned master chefs all across Italy.

Tune into Food Network every Sunday at 8 pm ET to see if Natalia Rosario can impress the judges with her Italian food and win Ciao House. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery Plus and the network's website.

