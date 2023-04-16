Ciao House season 1 release date, air time and plot on Food Network

A brand new culinary competition series, Ciao House, is set to premiere on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Food Network. Hosted by Food Network veteran, Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born chef Gabriele Bertaccini, the show will feature ten up-and-coming chefs. It will show the chefs living together in a Tuscan villa while competing against each other to create a variety of Italian dishes.

The 10 contestants of Ciao House will be tested on Italian flair, culinary creativity, flavor profiles and many other aspects throughout the duration of the series. The show is also titled the “Big Brother”-meets-“Under the Tuscan Sun” competition, according to Variety's report.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ten rising culinary stars who will live together in an Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes."

The official synopsis of the show further reads:

"From real-life nonnas showcasing how they make pasta from scratch to a lesson with the head butcher of a three centuries-old family butcher business, each challenge is accompanied by a local experience steeped in tradition."

Ciao House season 1 is set to feature 10 aspiring chefs

Season 1 of Ciao House brings its viewers a brand new concept and fresher challenges for them to enjoy. The series is shot in Tuscan, Italy and will feature 10 culinary aspirants living together in a beautiful villa. They will be competing against each other as individuals as well as in teams to prove their mettle in Italian cuisine.

Throughout the series, the Ciao House chefs will be tasked with the most difficult challenges, which they will have to navigate using their skills. In typical Big Brother fashion, the ten chefs living together will have to form alliances, make strategies and develop connections to secure their safety in the competition.

Rising culinary stars will have the power to choose their own teams, so they will have to be careful about the choices they make and the alliances they form. Every week, those on the losing team will have to decide who they shall let go of from their own group. The contestants will have to do their best to avoid this situation.

The last Ciao House contestant standing will win the grand prize. According to Food Network, they earn

"the life-changing grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs.”

Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, talked about the upcoming culinary competition and said:

"Ciao House fuses the beauty and culinary traditions of Tuscany into a high-stakes competition."

They continued:

"These talented chefs must live together as a family in a jaw-dropping villa and simultaneously compete against each other for the prize of lifetime – it’s not just a battle of cooking skills, in Ciao House personal dynamics, loyalties and rivalries create the perfect storm to create one of our most exciting series to date.”

Check out which contestants will be competing in season 1 of Ciao House.

Omar Ashley - Avenel, New Jersey Corey Becker - Brooklyn, New York Saba Duffy - Framingham, Massachusetts Trenica Johnson - Houston, Texas Jess Mahoney - Los Angeles, California Preston Paine - Dallas, Texas Sarah Raffetto - New York Justin Robinson - Atlanta, Georgia Natalia Rosario - Chicago, Illinois Matt Wasson - Staten Island, New York

Food Network also teased what fans can expect from the season premiere episode of the new show. Each chef has to show Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born chef Gabriele Bertaccini what Italian cuisine means to them. They will have to make a dish that was representative of who they are as a chef.

Two contestants will receive a huge advantage once they reach the next round. One of the chefs will have to bid farewell after the first episode itself.

Season 1 of the upcoming Food Network show will provide viewers with a lot of drama as the contestants battle it out in one of the fiercest competitions to exist. They will be pushed to their limits and tested to their utmost potential. Will they be successful in their endeavors or will they stumble under pressure? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune into Ciao House season 1 on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

Poll : 0 votes