Where is the CMA Fest 2023? Tickets, lineup, where to buy, schedule and more 

The annual CMA (Country Music Association) Fest is back for another year, with the 2023 edition scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 11, 2023, in downtown Nashville.
The four-day event, which will feature performances by artists such as Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page:
All daytime events are free and open to the public.
Four-night passes are priced at $374 plus processing fees. Single-night passes are priced at $89 plus processing fees.
All passes are available from https://cmafest.com, as well as www.ticketmaster.com
CMA 2023 will feature six stages and over 80 artists
The four-day CMA fest, which will be held across six stages, is set to host more than 150 performers across its stages. In a general statement, CMA fest chief executive Sarah Trahern said:
“We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!. A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists."
The CEO continued:
"We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”
The full list of performers and their stages is given below:
Nissan Stage:
Day 1, June 8, 2023:
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Jordan Davis
- Tyler Hubbard
Day 2, June 9, 2023:
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Miranda Lambert
- Keith Urban
- Lainey Wilson
Day 3, June 10, 2023:
- Jason Aldean
- Eric Church
- Little Big Town
- Jon Pardi
- Old Dominion
Day 4, June 11, 2023:
- Jimmie Allen
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Bryan
- Ashley McBryde
- Tim McGraw
- Carly Pearce
Nissan Platform Stage:
Day 1, June 8, 2023:
- Ashley Cooke
- RVSHVD
Day 2, June 9, 2023:
- Dalton Dover
- Hailey Whitters
Day 3, June 10, 2023:
- Ian Munsick
- Alana Springsteen
Day 4, June 11, 2023:
- Megan Moroney
- Nate Smith
Cherry Riverfront Stage:
Day 1, June 8, 2023:
- Lauren Alaina
- Chayce Beckham
- Travis Denning
- Corey Kent
- Ian Munsick
- MacKenzie Porter
- Lily Rose
- Elvie Shane
- Warren Zeiders
Day 2, June 9, 2023:
- Priscilla Block
- Ashley Cooke
- Madeline Edwards
- Kylie Morgan
- Parmalee
- Restless Road
- Jameson Rodgers
- Dylan Scott
- Hailey Whitters
- Lainey Wilson
Day 3, June 10, 2023:
- Cooper Alan
- Tenille Arts
- Tyler Braden
- Jackson Dean
- Morgan Evans
- Caylee Hammack
- Maddie & Tae
- Kameron Marlowe
- Niko Moon
- Matt Stell
Day 4, June 11, 2023:
- Ingrid Andress
- Danielle Bradbery
- BRELAND
- Jon Langston
- Chase Matthew
- Drake Milligan
- Megan Moroney
- Runaway June
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith
Dr. Pepper Amp Stage:
Day 1, June 8, 2023:
- Frankie Ballard
- Kidd G
- David Nail
- The Red Clay Strays
- Seaforth
- Shenandoah
- AlanaSpringsteen
Day 2, June 9, 2023:
- A Thousand Horses
- Avery Anna
- Kassi Ashton
- Tyler Farr
- Uncle Kracker
- Frank Ray
- Rita Wilson
Day 3, June 10, 2023:
- Blanco Brown
- Craig Campbell
- Josh Gracin
- Erin Kinsey
- Alexander Ludwig
- Dylan Marlowe
- Jamie O’Neal
- Pam Tillis
Day 4, June 11, 2023:
- Rodney Atkins
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Callista Clark
- Ashland Craft
- The Frontmen
- Chrissy Metz
- William Michael Morgan
- Chancey Williams
Cherryfront Vibes Stage:
Day 1, June 8, 2023:
- Dillon Carmichael
- Adam Doleac
- Ryan Griffin
- Halle Kearns
- Tiera Kennedy
- Meghan Patrick
- Shane Profitt
- Canaan Smith
Day 2, June 9, 2023:
- Tyler Booth
- Chapel Hart
- Catie Offerman
- Drew Parker
- Josh Ross
- Georgia Webster
- Mark Wills
Day 3, June 10, 2023:
- Dalton Dover
- Hannah Ellis
- Carter Faith
- Home Free
- Kat & Alex
- Jerrod Niemann
- Noah Thompson
- Kasey Tyndall
Day 4, June 11, 2023:
- Spencer Crandall
- Brett Kissel
- Ella Langley
- Kimberly Perry
- Tyler Rich
- RVSHVD
- Thompson Square
- Anne Wilson
Reverb Stage:
Day 1, June 8, 2023:
- Casey Barnes
- Abbey Cone
- Drew Green
- Thomas Mac
- Bryan Martin
- Griffen Palmer
- Pillbox Patti
- Riley Roth
- Lathan Warlick
Day 2, June 9, 2023:
- Kyle Clark
- Melanie Dyer
- Jonathan Hutcherson
- Meg McRee
- Madeline Merlo
- Matt Schuster
- Austin Snell
- Stephen Wilson Jr
Day 3, June 10, 2023:
- Ben Chapman
- Justin Champagne
- David J Willie Jones
- Neon Union
- Peytan Porter
- Brandon Ratcliff
- Tigirlily Gold
- Anna Vaus
Day 4, June 11, 2023:
- Tanner Adell
- Taylor Edwards
- Chase McDaniel
- Logan Michael
- David Morris
- Patrick Murphy
- Lauren Watkins
- Sam Williams
More about CMA Festival and its history
The CMA Music Festival began as the Fan Fair, a collaboration between WSM radio and Country Music Association 1972, quickly becoming one of the largest events in the country, with artists such as Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks performing at the festival in its initial years.
The festival was initially organized by the major recording labels, who did not pay artists to perform at the event, resulting in a negative perception of the event within both artist and fan circles.
In 2004, the CMA renamed the festival to CMA Music Fest to reinvent the event and deal with its negative perception. The event has seen sold-out shows since then, with the 2015 event drawing crowds from 39 non-US countries.