Where is the CMA Fest 2023? Tickets, lineup, where to buy, schedule and more 

The annual CMA (Country Music Association) Fest is back for another year, with the 2023 edition scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 11, 2023, in downtown Nashville.

The four-day event, which will feature performances by artists such as Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page:

All daytime events are free and open to the public.

Four-night passes are priced at $374 plus processing fees. Single-night passes are priced at $89 plus processing fees.

All passes are available from https://cmafest.com, as well as www.ticketmaster.com

CMA 2023 will feature six stages and over 80 artists

The four-day CMA fest, which will be held across six stages, is set to host more than 150 performers across its stages. In a general statement, CMA fest chief executive Sarah Trahern said:

“We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!. A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists."

The CEO continued:

"We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”

The full list of performers and their stages is given below:

Nissan Stage:

Day 1, June 8, 2023:

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Jordan Davis

Tyler Hubbard

Day 2, June 9, 2023:

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Day 3, June 10, 2023:

Jason Aldean

Eric Church

Little Big Town

Jon Pardi

Old Dominion

Day 4, June 11, 2023:

Jimmie Allen

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Ashley McBryde

Tim McGraw

Carly Pearce

Nissan Platform Stage:

Day 1, June 8, 2023:

Ashley Cooke

RVSHVD

Day 2, June 9, 2023:

Dalton Dover

Hailey Whitters

Day 3, June 10, 2023:

Ian Munsick

Alana Springsteen

Day 4, June 11, 2023:

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Cherry Riverfront Stage:

Day 1, June 8, 2023:

Lauren Alaina

Chayce Beckham

Travis Denning

Corey Kent

Ian Munsick

MacKenzie Porter

Lily Rose

Elvie Shane

Warren Zeiders

Day 2, June 9, 2023:

Priscilla Block

Ashley Cooke

Madeline Edwards

Kylie Morgan

Parmalee

Restless Road

Jameson Rodgers

Dylan Scott

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Day 3, June 10, 2023:

Cooper Alan

Tenille Arts

Tyler Braden

Jackson Dean

Morgan Evans

Caylee Hammack

Maddie & Tae

Kameron Marlowe

Niko Moon

Matt Stell

Day 4, June 11, 2023:

Ingrid Andress

Danielle Bradbery

BRELAND

Jon Langston

Chase Matthew

Drake Milligan

Megan Moroney

Runaway June

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage:

Day 1, June 8, 2023:

Frankie Ballard

Kidd G

David Nail

The Red Clay Strays

Seaforth

Shenandoah

AlanaSpringsteen

Day 2, June 9, 2023:

A Thousand Horses

Avery Anna

Kassi Ashton

Tyler Farr

Uncle Kracker

Frank Ray

Rita Wilson

Day 3, June 10, 2023:

Blanco Brown

Craig Campbell

Josh Gracin

Erin Kinsey

Alexander Ludwig

Dylan Marlowe

Jamie O’Neal

Pam Tillis

Day 4, June 11, 2023:

Rodney Atkins

Mackenzie Carpenter

Callista Clark

Ashland Craft

The Frontmen

Chrissy Metz

William Michael Morgan

Chancey Williams

Cherryfront Vibes Stage:

Day 1, June 8, 2023:

Dillon Carmichael

Adam Doleac

Ryan Griffin

Halle Kearns

Tiera Kennedy

Meghan Patrick

Shane Profitt

Canaan Smith

Day 2, June 9, 2023:

Tyler Booth

Chapel Hart

Catie Offerman

Drew Parker

Josh Ross

Georgia Webster

Mark Wills

Day 3, June 10, 2023:

Dalton Dover

Hannah Ellis

Carter Faith

Home Free

Kat & Alex

Jerrod Niemann

Noah Thompson

Kasey Tyndall

Day 4, June 11, 2023:

Spencer Crandall

Brett Kissel

Ella Langley

Kimberly Perry

Tyler Rich

RVSHVD

Thompson Square

Anne Wilson

Reverb Stage:

Day 1, June 8, 2023:

Casey Barnes

Abbey Cone

Drew Green

Thomas Mac

Bryan Martin

Griffen Palmer

Pillbox Patti

Riley Roth

Lathan Warlick

Day 2, June 9, 2023:

Kyle Clark

Melanie Dyer

Jonathan Hutcherson

Meg McRee

Madeline Merlo

Matt Schuster

Austin Snell

Stephen Wilson Jr

Day 3, June 10, 2023:

Ben Chapman

Justin Champagne

David J Willie Jones

Neon Union

Peytan Porter

Brandon Ratcliff

Tigirlily Gold

Anna Vaus

Day 4, June 11, 2023:

Tanner Adell

Taylor Edwards

Chase McDaniel

Logan Michael

David Morris

Patrick Murphy

Lauren Watkins

Sam Williams

More about CMA Festival and its history

The CMA Music Festival began as the Fan Fair, a collaboration between WSM radio and Country Music Association 1972, quickly becoming one of the largest events in the country, with artists such as Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks performing at the festival in its initial years.

The festival was initially organized by the major recording labels, who did not pay artists to perform at the event, resulting in a negative perception of the event within both artist and fan circles.

In 2004, the CMA renamed the festival to CMA Music Fest to reinvent the event and deal with its negative perception. The event has seen sold-out shows since then, with the 2015 event drawing crowds from 39 non-US countries.

