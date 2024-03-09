Where was the Damsel filmed? All shoot locations of the film explored

Damsel is a dark fantasy movie featuring Kings, Queens, a Prince and Princess, and a fire-spitting dragon. The movie is set in the beautiful and scenic town of Batalha in Portugal, amongst the mountain ranges, caves, and the famous Batalha monastery.

This action-adventure film features Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie, who is sent to the dragon as a sacrifice to maintain the kingdom's peace. Nick Robinson plays Prince Henry who throws Elodie into the dragon's lair. The angry dragon is voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, an American-Iranian actress.

Filming locations of the 2024 film Damsel

The fantasy world of Damsel was set in the picturesque town of Batalha in Portugal and England.

Elodie's father Lord Bayford's castle scenes were filmed at Raby Castle in County Durham, England. The medieval castle of the 14th century is known for its aesthetic and historical value.

Batalha

The castle in Damsel (image via Netflix)

The real-world castle, Capillas Imperfectas, in Batalha was used in Damsel. The Gothic cloister can be seen in the breathtaking Batalha Monastery, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. It was mainly used for external shots.

Legend has it that the town of Batalha was built as a victory gift to the Virgin Mary after defeating King Dom João I.

Sortelha

Dragon's lair (Image via Netflix)

The castles of this ancient Portuguese village, Sortelha, provide a medieval feel to the film scenes showing Aurea. According to reports, the mountain ranges surrounding the village have been significantly used in the movie, its caves being shown as the dragon's home.

Serra da Estrela

The caves and tough terrains (Image via Netflix)

Serra da Estrela is depicted in the film as Elodie's home kingdom where viewers see the princess in her element, within the tough terrains of snow-covered peaks. Only a few scenes were filmed in this place but it was enough to set the ground for the protagonist, as the princess gains her strength to fight the dragon.

The Nossa Senhora da Boa Estrela sanctuary, located in the Serra da Estrela mountain range near Covão do Boi, reportedly served as the setting for the dragon's lair entry scene.

Tomar

The Kingdom of Aurea (image via Netflix)

Tomar highlights the country's rich culture and history. Elodie enters the Kingdom of Aurea against the wonderful backdrop of the vibrant, colorful town of Tomar with its stunning Manueline castles, convents, and sparkling river.

The Renaissance Cloister of John III in the Convent of Christ in Tomar was reportedly shown as the chapel for the prince and princess' wedding in the movie Damsel.

Troubadour Meridien Water Studios, London

The cave scenes were shot in various London studios. For a fantasy film like Damsel, VFX and sound stages were a must. That could only be possible in a studio, and Troubadour Meridien Water Studios, London was used for this purpose.

As stated on the studio's official website, this location has "three studios totaling 65,000 square feet of state-of-the-art film production space." It was ideal for Fresnadillo's team to build sets for Elodie's home kingdom, the expansive cave system, and the interior of the grand castle scenes in the Kingdom of Aurea.

Netflix reportedly designed the scenes that featured caves where Elodie fights the dragon. The caves gave such a real feel with the green screens and small space that the actress was reported saying she loved them.

Watch Millie Bobby Brown fight the talking dragon in Damsel only on Netflix.

