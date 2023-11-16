Where does Deacon Phillippe go to college? Reese Witherspoon's son labelled nepo baby amid backlash over lavish NYC apartment tour

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon's musician son, Deacon Phillippe, went viral after he gave a tour of his New York City apartment to TikToker Caleb Simpson, who is famous for doing high-profile house tours. The New York University student led Caleb through his NYC apartment, complete with a Vinyl wall and a spiral staircase.

A lot of netizens were up in arms about the 20-year-old's lifestyle and complained that he got his expensive apartment due to being a product of nepotism.

Despite the initial backlash, a few social media users commented that the apartment wasn't all that outrageous and that Deacon seemed to be a humble person.

Deacon Phillippe pays "West Village prices" for NYC apartment

Reese Witherspoon has two children that she co-parents with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, who she co-starred with in Cruel Intentions. The former couple shares a 24-year-old model daughter named Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, and a 20-year-old musician son named Deacon Reese Phillippe, who is currently studying music at NYU.

Reese also has an 11-year-old boy named Tennessee Toth, who she shares with her other ex-husband, Jim Toth.

On Tuesday, Deacon met up with famous TikToker Caleb Simpson in between classes to give a tour of his apartment. The house tour TikToker, with a massive 7.8 million followers, asked Deacon what he paid for rent and he replied:

"West Village prices, man".

"Yo this is sick", said an impressed Caleb immediately after walking into the vertically spacious two-level apartment with a metal spiral staircase right in the middle. Deacon warned him to not hit his head on the pointed edges of the "little sketchy" staircase which was sticking out.

The staircase and a small breakfast table were the only things that separated the living room and the kitchen.

Deacon introduced his many roommates to Caleb and the duo explored the Vinyl Wall in the living room, with a few keyboards and speakers below it. Deacon also introduced his plant Darryl to Caleb. They then moved on to Deacon's room, which was a normal-sized room with a mini studio setup to the side of Deacon's bed.

Deacon Phillippe revealed that he sang and played the keyboard but mostly made music on his computer. Phillippe played one of the songs he'd made and the duo vibed to the music before heading upstairs and meeting one of Deacon's roommates who was downloading Fortnite on his console.

The final room showcased on the tour was a bathroom with a shower stall and a toilet but Caleb was most impressed by how the bathroom door missed the sink by only a few inches when it was being closed.

Nepo baby or humble student? Netizens clash over Deacon Phillippe

A lot of the comments on TikTok criticized Deacon Phillippe for being a nepo baby who was complaining about West Village Prices and claimed that the house tour was a paid promo. However, there were also those who defended Phillippe and called him a humble guy. Here are a few reactions from Caleb Simpson's TikTok:

In other news, Deacon Phillippe released his debut album in April of this year. The album was titled, 'A New Earth'. The music video of the song KiLL MY HiGH from the album is the most viewed video on his YouTube channel, Deacon, with over 7.9k views, at the time of writing this article.