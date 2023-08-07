Where is Donna Horwitz now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Mother, May I Murder on ID

The upcoming episode of ID's Mother, May I Murder? is all set to explore the brutal murder of Lanny Horwitz, who was fatally shot by his ex-wife, Donna Horwitz, at his Jupiter, Florida, home. The manner of his murder and the subsequent spiraling investigation made it a standout case in the locality. This also led to widespread media coverage. Lanny Harowitz was found collapsed on his bathroom floor with nine bullet wounds.

The use of nine bullets to kill the real estate mogul led to the title of the upcoming episode of Mother, May I Murder?, Nine Bullet "Suicide." The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Police reveal a suspected suicide as a brutal nine-shot execution with only two suspects, the victim's ex-wife and their son; that son, Radley Horwitz, recalls the toxic series of events, which he says triggered his mother's murderous act of rage."

Though the case seemed to spiral out of control initially, Donna Horwitz was eventually apprehended and sentenced to prison. She is serving her sentence in Lowell Correctional Institution in Florida.

Radley in the trial (Image via Twitter)

The upcoming episode of Mother, May I Murder will air on August 7, 2023, at 10 pm EST on ID.

Who was Donna Horwitz, and why did she kill Lanny?

A still of Donna Horwitz (Image via Cinemaholic)

Lanny Horwitz was a real estate mogul who lived with his ex-wife, Donna Horwitz, and their son, Radley. Lanny and Donna were high school sweethearts who had a pretty confusing relationship. Throughout their dating history, they often broke up and patched things up. Even after marriage, this tumultuous relationship continued.

According to reports, the two had married and divorced twice, and at the time of the murder, they had gotten over a big disagreement and were reportedly doing fine.

On September 30, 2011, police arrived at Horwitz's residence to find Lanny sprawled on the bathroom floor. He had multiple bullet wounds, which an autopsy could later reveal were nine in number. The scene allegedly looked like a suicide, and at one point, the police were even ready to conclude it.

However, the testimonies from Radley and Donna Horwitz differ significantly, as the former claimed he had heard gunshot wounds, but the ex-wife said she heard nothing.

The first breakthrough in the case reportedly came when relatives and friends of the couple revealed to the authorities just how unstable their relationship was. Donna Horwitz reportedly engaged in multiple affairs over the years. Lanny took her back a few times but later grew tired of the ordeal.

Lanny Horwitz (Image via @mylifeofcrime/Twitter)

Donna reportedly later alleged that her husband was only begrudgingly taking her back because he owed her a large sum of money. The police later reportedly recovered a diary where Donna had talked about her jealousy and how she suspected Francine Tice, a business associate of Lanny's.

Though the police were also wary of Radley, who did not share a loving relationship with Lanny, Donna seemed to be the more solid suspect. as Lanny was killed on the day he was supposed to go to North Carolina with Francine.

Donna was soon arrested and charged with the murder of her ex-husband. She pleaded not guilty. The first hearing convicted her of first-degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison. But the ruling was soon overturned.

In 2017, a second hearing found Donna guilty of second-degree murder, and she was sentenced to 32 years in prison. She continues to serve her sentence at Florida’s Lowell C.I. as of now.

Mother, May I Murder? will cover this in detail when it airs on August 7 at 10 pm EST on ID.