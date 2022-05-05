Where is Eric C Conn now? Kentucky lawyer's whereabouts explored ahead of Apple TV+ The Big Conn documentary

The Big Conn is Apple TV+'s latest true crime docuseries that will leave the audience shocked with its premiere this Friday, May 6, exclusively on the platform.

The four-part docuseries The Big Conn will unveil the story of Eric C Conn, more commonly known as Mr. Social Security, who is still serving time in jail for scamming Eastern Kentucky residents of Social Security payments.

Exploring Eric Conn's whereabouts ahead of the Apple TV+ docuseries The Big Conn

A famous Eastern Kentucky lawyer, Conn, scammed the Social Security Administration out of over $600 million in disability benefits over many years. According to reports from the early 2010s, Conn's disability practice, which has its headquarters in Floyd County, was the third-largest in the US.

The scamster was later prosecuted and subsequently pled guilty to charges of stealing from Social Security and corrupting a federal judge. The accused was facing a 12-year jail term; however, he fled the nation just a few weeks before his scheduled court appearance.

New documentary on Eric Conn will focus on real victims of his Social Security scams

Eventually, he was captured at a Pizza Hut in La Ceiba, Honduras, by the FBI attache in San Salvador and Honduran police, which resulted in an additional 15 years of imprisonment being imposed on his term. In Ashland, Kentucky, a federal prison holds 61-year-old Conn, who is ineligible for parole until 2040.

More about Apple TV+'s The Big Conn





The Big Conn is a new 4-part riveting, limited series on Eric C. Conn and his theft of over $500 million from Social Security coffers, from the makers of McMillion$. The series will make its global debut SXSW Festival.

At least 20 hours have been spent interviewing Ned Pillersdorf, an attorney in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, who has been aiding Conn's ex-clients for almost seven years.

The next premiere is May 3rd in LA. Released on Apple TV+ on May 6th nationally and internationally.

Reportedly, Pillersdorf revealed his part in helping Conn's previous clients:

"For the last seven years I’ve probably dealt with a Conn client just about every single day. The nightmare never ends."

Given the suicides and other difficulties that have resulted from the scandal, Pillersdorf believes that the tales of previous customers should be heard louder than the narrative of Conn himself, hoping that the new Apple initiative will prove to be a reasonable alternative.

The attorney also addressed Apple TV+'s upcoming docuseries The Big Conn, saying,

"This documentary will be released worldwide. That, the letter from Gov. Beshear, and the fact that we’ve been winning in court? Hopefully, that will cause the Social Security Administration to finally back down and leave our vulnerable neighbors alone."

He added,

"Hopefully, the documentary will expose how badly they’ve mistreated the Conn clients and finally cause this nightmare to end. The truth is: A powerful, well-written documentary can change history."





The 4-part docuseries tells the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who stole over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.

Apple's recent press release states:

"All four parts of the series will premiere alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast that will further explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details."

Apple Podcasts will also release a podcast on May 6 with interviews and more in-depth insights about his life.

Apple TV+'s The Big Conn will premiere on Friday, May 6.

