Where to follow Min-woo from Single's Inferno season 3 on Instagram? 

Choi Min-woo attracted attention for his charms and beauty paired with his humble and shy persona in Single's Inferno season 3. Fans are flocking to the casts' Instagrams to catch glimpses of their personal lives.

Min-woo's Instagram is particularly targeted because his persona completely enchanted the fans of the show. His handle is @choimin_woo, where he's seen modeling, exercising or simply posing cute for the picture.

In the finale of Single's Inferno season 3, Min-woo left the island with Yu Si-eun by his side, which made the couple the first-ever pair to couple up without going on a date to Paradise Island. Before Si-eun, he went to Paradise Island with Cho Min-ji and also had his moment with Kim Gyu-ri.

Choi Min-woo's journey on Single's Inferno before Si-eun

Min-woo and Si-eun's journey establishes that matters of heart can't be manipulated into thinking a certain way because both started their journeys in two different Infernos. They were instantly attracted to each other when the two groups united, but that wasn't the end of their search for a partner.

His first date to Paradise Island was with Min-ji. They chose each other very early on in the show but didn't establish chemistry strong enough to keep them longing for each other till the end. That was because once Min-ji moved to the professional basketball player Lee Gwan-hee, she was hooked on him.

After Min-ji, he had gone out with Gyu-ri with the latter hell-bent on keeping him to herself as she tried convincing him to stand by his decision to match with her at the end of the episode. She also got flak from the fans for treating Min-woo rudely.

While he first appeared to ponder over the decision to confirm her, he quickly understood his need to know the other girls before he could decide if Gyu-ri was indeed the right match for him.

Min-woo and Si-eun's journey to the final episode

Min-woo and Si-eun's chemistry was shown when the two Inferno groups were brought together. Although they had previously conversed, nothing substantial ever came of their fleeting acquaintances. They found themselves seeing other people trying to find the right person when the right person was in front of them all along.

Fans of the show also could see the palpable tension between them but they kept foraging outside thinking the other one didn't seem interested enough. The final episodes of the show put a lot of pressure on its contestants to find their pair if they wanted to leave the island as a couple. That served as a reason for him and Si-eun to get to the real talk.

The couple confessed their feelings to each other and decided on pairing on the last episode of the show. They became one of the first couples to decide on a pair.

While it's unclear if the pair is still together, there have been clues of their relationship on their social media handles. Other couples to walk out together on season 3 of Single's Inferno were Lee Jin-seok and Ahn Min-young, Kim Gyu-ri went on to match with Park Min-kyu.

Gwan-hee got to choose between three girls who matched with him when his name was called. He finally chose Choi Hye-seon over his first intention Cho Min-ji and his second choice Yun Ha-jeong, after taking forever to decide on a match.